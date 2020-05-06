Taiwan Business Quick Take

LENSES

Largan revenue declines

Handset camera lens manufacturer Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$4.68 billion (US$156.6 million) for last month, a 6.03 percent year-on-year decline that ended eight consecutive months of double-digit percentage annual increases. The decline was in line with Largan chief executive Adam Lin’s (林恩平) forecast at an earnings conference last month. Citing growing market uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin had forecast that sales would continue on a downward trend. A shipment breakdown showed that 10-megapixel lenses accounted for 40 to 50 percent of total shipments last month, 20-megapixel lenses and above made up 20 to 30 percent, and 8-megapixel lenses made up the rest, Largan said in a statement.

MEDIA

HIM sales dented by virus

Record label HIM International Music Inc (華研國際) yesterday posted sales of NT$97.34 million for last month, down 7.6 percent from the previous month and a 16.39 percent decrease year-on-year. In the first four months of the year, cumulative sales were NT$412.25 million, down 6.84 percent year-on-year. HIM blamed the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic, as various venues have not yet reopened amid coronavirus prevention measures and opportunities for its artists to perform are limited. To increase value to shareholders, the company said that it would adopt a policy of distributing a dividend every six months. HIM yesterday proposed paying a cash dividend of NT$4.5 per share for the second half of last year.

BANKING

King’s Town income falls

King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) yesterday posted net income of NT$391 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.35, a 15.9 percent year-on-year decline. In the first four months of the year, consolidated net income decreased 44 percent year-on-year to NT$1.29 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.14. The lender said that last month it set aside an impairment provision of US$14.7 million due to greater uncertainty on global financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. King’s Town said that its net asset value per share improved from NT$32.47 in March to NT$34.61 last month, thanks to stable market liquidity and improved bond prices. The lender’s non-performing loan ratio was 0.01 percent as of Thursday last week, while its overdue loan coverage ratio was 11,841.45 percent and its loan loss provision ratio 1.42 percent, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Merry Q1 income slumps

Audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律實業) on Monday posted net income of NT$47 million for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.23, down 88.6 percent year-on-year. Revenue dropped 32.2 percent to NT$5.18 billion. The company attributed the weak result to the low season and production disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin fell to 10.8 percent from 11.4 percent in the previous quarter. Merry did not provide a sales guidance for the second quarter or an order outlook for the second half of the year, saying only that sales and gross margin would grow sequentially this quarter. Analysts have said the pandemic would have an impact on headset demand this year, as customers are tending to keep cash in hand in response to the pandemic and shipments of new models would be delayed.