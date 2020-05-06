LENSES
Largan revenue declines
Handset camera lens manufacturer Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$4.68 billion (US$156.6 million) for last month, a 6.03 percent year-on-year decline that ended eight consecutive months of double-digit percentage annual increases. The decline was in line with Largan chief executive Adam Lin’s (林恩平) forecast at an earnings conference last month. Citing growing market uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin had forecast that sales would continue on a downward trend. A shipment breakdown showed that 10-megapixel lenses accounted for 40 to 50 percent of total shipments last month, 20-megapixel lenses and above made up 20 to 30 percent, and 8-megapixel lenses made up the rest, Largan said in a statement.
MEDIA
HIM sales dented by virus
Record label HIM International Music Inc (華研國際) yesterday posted sales of NT$97.34 million for last month, down 7.6 percent from the previous month and a 16.39 percent decrease year-on-year. In the first four months of the year, cumulative sales were NT$412.25 million, down 6.84 percent year-on-year. HIM blamed the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic, as various venues have not yet reopened amid coronavirus prevention measures and opportunities for its artists to perform are limited. To increase value to shareholders, the company said that it would adopt a policy of distributing a dividend every six months. HIM yesterday proposed paying a cash dividend of NT$4.5 per share for the second half of last year.
BANKING
King’s Town income falls
King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) yesterday posted net income of NT$391 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.35, a 15.9 percent year-on-year decline. In the first four months of the year, consolidated net income decreased 44 percent year-on-year to NT$1.29 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.14. The lender said that last month it set aside an impairment provision of US$14.7 million due to greater uncertainty on global financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. King’s Town said that its net asset value per share improved from NT$32.47 in March to NT$34.61 last month, thanks to stable market liquidity and improved bond prices. The lender’s non-performing loan ratio was 0.01 percent as of Thursday last week, while its overdue loan coverage ratio was 11,841.45 percent and its loan loss provision ratio 1.42 percent, it said.
ELECTRONICS
Merry Q1 income slumps
Audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律實業) on Monday posted net income of NT$47 million for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.23, down 88.6 percent year-on-year. Revenue dropped 32.2 percent to NT$5.18 billion. The company attributed the weak result to the low season and production disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin fell to 10.8 percent from 11.4 percent in the previous quarter. Merry did not provide a sales guidance for the second quarter or an order outlook for the second half of the year, saying only that sales and gross margin would grow sequentially this quarter. Analysts have said the pandemic would have an impact on headset demand this year, as customers are tending to keep cash in hand in response to the pandemic and shipments of new models would be delayed.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,