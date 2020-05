DBS sets up fund to help Asian nations navigate pandemic

Staff writer





DBS Group Holdings Ltd (星展集團) yesterday announced that it would donate S$10.5 million (US$7.4 million) to establish the Care More Fund to help Asian communities and ethnic groups seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is expected to distribute about 5 million food and care packages in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India and Indonesia, DBS said in a statement.

In Taiwan, DBS plans to purchase S$1 million of goods from social enterprises, which are to be donated to the Alliance of Taiwan Foodbanks to distribute them to elderly people and low-income households, it said.

DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan, upper left, Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang, upper right, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che, lower left, Alliance of Taiwan Foodbanks director-general Fang He-sheng, center, and Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen pose for photographs during a livestream event yesterday about the bank’s plan to purchase S$1 million (US$707,600) of goods from social enterprises and distribute them to elderly people and low-income households. Photo courtesy of DBS Bank Taiwan

DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said the pandemic has wrought havoc in Asia, threatening the lives and livelihoods of many of its people.

In Indonesia and India, a severe shortage of medical resources such as coronavirus testing kits has meant doctors and nurses are having to fight the pandemic blind, Gupta said in the statement.

The DBS Care More Fund is also purchasing test kits, extractor fans and protective clothing, he said.

DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) said the lender has initiated measures to tackle COVID-19 and protect customers’ rights, while ensuring the safety of its employees.

DBS has also supported social enterprise partners and socially disadvantaged groups, Lim said.

Given Taiwan’s world-class healthcare system and its exemplary pandemic response, the funds would be used to purchase products from social enterprises to help them through a revenue trough, he added.

“We are delighted that DBS Bank Taiwan is offering a helping hand at this crucial time,” Alliance of Taiwan Foodbanks director-general Fang He-sheng (方荷生) said.

The alliance has provided food for more than 1.16 million households, as well as providing almost 3 million instances of help to people since it was established in 2016, Fang said.

The DBS funds are to be used to purchase 45,000 “DBS Care Food Packages,” consisting of Earth Friend organic white rice, Social Network packs of sun-dried Guanmiao noodles, Taiwan Good Fish dried fish floss, BuyDirectlyFromFarmers salted corn and Chazutang hand soap, with each food package valued at NT$500, a statement said.

DBS Bank Taiwan is to set up a task force of employees to assist the alliance in distributing the DBS Care Food Packages in Taipei, Yilan County, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as to support social enterprises with their work during the pandemic.