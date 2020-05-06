E Ink eyeing transportation sector

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) on Monday said it is working with flat panels from Innolux Corp (群創光電) to roll out its new 28-inch color e-papers for displays used in the transportation and retail sectors, its latest effort to accelerate the adoption of higher-margin e-paper technology.

The Hsinchu-based e-paper display supplier expects to ship 28-inch e-paper displays by the end of this year for digital advertisements installed inside the cars of metro systems and high-speed railways, electric buses, and other public displays in transportation systems and shopping malls.

The power-saving, full-color displays would replace traditional paper advertisements in public spaces, showing public information and playing commercials in rotation.

The full-color e-paper display film technology, dubbed advanced color e-paper technology, is also used in smaller displays for retail signage.

E Ink mostly supplies color e-paper display films, but customers can also order a fully assembled display module with a panel attached.

The company said it is partnering with panel makers to expand its sales of e-paper display films, which deliver a higher gross margin than its modules.

Innolux is its first partner to cooperate on assembling 28-inch e-paper displays.

E Ink is expanding its e-paper display ecosystem to spur more collaborations with its partners, company chairman Johnson Lee (李政昊) said in a statement.

The company plans to spend NT$1.2 billion (US$40.16 million) expanding its e-paper display film capacity in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) to cope with rising demand.