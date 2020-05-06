Innolux Corp posts sixth consecutive quarterly loss

WEATHERING A STORM: The firm said that it would be more prudent with cash flow and capital expenditure, but would continue to invest in technology upgrades

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) suffered a sixth consecutive quarterly loss last quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic drove down the utilization rate of its Chinese assembly lines.

Innolux posted a loss of NT$5.27 billion (US$176.37 million) for the first quarter, compared with a loss of NT$6.86 billion in the final quarter of last year and a loss of NT$3.73 billion a year earlier.

That was a loss per share of NT$0.55, compared with a loss per share of NT$0.71 the previous quarter and NT$0.37 a year earlier.

Gross margin was minus-1.8 percent, up from minus-2.1 percent in the previous quarter, but worse than the minus-1.5 percent margin reported a year earlier.

Innolux blamed the delayed resumption of its Chinese assembly lines due to COVID-19 containment measures and transportation restrictions for the loss and a 23 percent quarter-on-quarter reduction in revenue.

However, it was more optimistic about this quarter.

“Demand for flat panels used in notebook computers and monitors is stronger this quarter, aided by work-from-home and remote schooling trends,” the company said. “However, demand for TV panels looks sluggish as consumers hold back on TV purchases due to the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympic Games and UEFA Euro 2020.”

Shipments of panels for PCs and monitors in the second quarter are expected to expand by more than 20 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the average selling price of panels is expected to drop by a low single-digit percentage, Innolux said.

TV panels are the main source of revenue for Innolux, making up 36 percent of overall revenue last quarter.

Shipments of smaller panels are expected to grow about 15 percent quarter-on-quarter, with the average selling price unchanged, the company said.

Innolux expects demand for smaller panels, and those used in PC monitors and TVs, to rebound as nations gradually emerge from lockdown in the coming months.

It also expects to benefit from the exit of South Korean panel makers from the market, it said.

The Miaoli-based company said that it would be more prudent with its management of cash flow and capital expenditure, but would continue to invest in technology upgrades and cost improvements.

Innolux plans to keep this year’s capital expenditure unchanged at NT$23 billion, it said.

The company’s board of directors yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$0.1 per common share by allocating surplus capital, even though it posted a loss of NT$17.44 billion last year, or a loss per share of NT$1.77.