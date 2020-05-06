GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday posted the weakest quarterly net profit in about eight quarters as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted production at its Chinese and Malaysian factories, while a surge in transportation costs eroded gross margin.
In the first quarter, net profit fell 0.2 percent to NT$2.88 billion (US$96.39 million) from NT$2.91 billion in the prior quarter and dropped 25.39 percent from NT$3.86 billion a year earlier, GlobalWafers said.
Earnings per share fell to NT$6.62, from NT$6.68 a quarter earlier and NT$8.88 a year earlier.
Higher transportation costs, fewer long-term supply contracts and idle capacity-related writedowns reduced gross margin to 36.5 percent, compared with 38.2 percent a quarter earlier and 41 percent a year earlier, the firm said.
The Hsinchu-based company expects shipments and operations to stabilize this quarter, as all of its factories have returned to normal production, with utilization rates of nearly 100 percent.
However, order visibility is low for the second half, as the pandemic is expected to affect the economy and end-market demand, it said.
Soaring transportation costs, a high degree of uncertainty and foreign-exchange volatility are the main challenges ahead, GlobalWafers said.
“Basically, we have the same orders on hand in the second quarter,” compared with the first quarter, chairperson Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a teleconference yesterday.
Customers are seeking to build inventory to avoid supply-chain disruptions and to cope with growing demand for medical devices, notebook computers and servers due to remote working and distance learning trends, she said.
In addition, prices of 12-inch wafers are increasing, as demand has surpassed what the company can supply, while prices for 8-inch wafers are stable and those for 6-inch wafers are on the decline, she said.
The company last quarter booked NT$19.44 billion in prepayment from customers with supply contracts, falling from NT$20.4 billion in the final quarter of last year.
The pandemic has delayed the production ramp-up of its new fab in South Korea by three to four months, as equipment engineers cannot travel due to travel restrictions, it said.
The 12-inch fab was completed in October last year, it added.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,