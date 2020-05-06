Disruptions hit GlobalWafers profit

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday posted the weakest quarterly net profit in about eight quarters as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted production at its Chinese and Malaysian factories, while a surge in transportation costs eroded gross margin.

In the first quarter, net profit fell 0.2 percent to NT$2.88 billion (US$96.39 million) from NT$2.91 billion in the prior quarter and dropped 25.39 percent from NT$3.86 billion a year earlier, GlobalWafers said.

Earnings per share fell to NT$6.62, from NT$6.68 a quarter earlier and NT$8.88 a year earlier.

Higher transportation costs, fewer long-term supply contracts and idle capacity-related writedowns reduced gross margin to 36.5 percent, compared with 38.2 percent a quarter earlier and 41 percent a year earlier, the firm said.

The Hsinchu-based company expects shipments and operations to stabilize this quarter, as all of its factories have returned to normal production, with utilization rates of nearly 100 percent.

However, order visibility is low for the second half, as the pandemic is expected to affect the economy and end-market demand, it said.

Soaring transportation costs, a high degree of uncertainty and foreign-exchange volatility are the main challenges ahead, GlobalWafers said.

“Basically, we have the same orders on hand in the second quarter,” compared with the first quarter, chairperson Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a teleconference yesterday.

Customers are seeking to build inventory to avoid supply-chain disruptions and to cope with growing demand for medical devices, notebook computers and servers due to remote working and distance learning trends, she said.

In addition, prices of 12-inch wafers are increasing, as demand has surpassed what the company can supply, while prices for 8-inch wafers are stable and those for 6-inch wafers are on the decline, she said.

The company last quarter booked NT$19.44 billion in prepayment from customers with supply contracts, falling from NT$20.4 billion in the final quarter of last year.

The pandemic has delayed the production ramp-up of its new fab in South Korea by three to four months, as equipment engineers cannot travel due to travel restrictions, it said.

The 12-inch fab was completed in October last year, it added.