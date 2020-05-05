World Business Quick Take

ENERGY

Manila adds 10% tariff

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday temporarily imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on imported crude oil and refined petroleum products to fund measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from higher tariffs would fund measures such as cash dole-outs, the executive order read. The Southeast Asian nation typically imposes up to 3 percent tariffs on imported crude oil and refined petroleum products, government data showed.

BANKING

Westpac profit plunges 62%

Westpac Banking Corp yesterday announced that its net profit fell 62 percent to A$1.19 billion (US$762 million) in the first half of the fiscal year, compared with the same period last year. Westpac Group CEO Peter King said the bank had set aside A$2.24 billion in impairment charges, including A$1.6 billion to tackle the impact of the virus and A$900 million for a potential penalty from financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC. The regulator has accused Westpac of committing 23 million breaches of money laundering and counterterrorism rules in “serious and systemic” lawbreaking involving more than A$11 billion. The bank also deferred its decision on whether to pay a dividend until the economic outlook is clearer. Options for the dividend will be reviewed over the course of the year, it said.

APPAREL

J. Crew files for bankruptcy

J. Crew Group Inc yesterday filed for bankruptcy, unable to revive flagging sales of its preppy clothing line amid the pandemic and crushed by debt rooted in a long-ago leveraged buyout. The retail chain had obligations of US$1.68 billion as of Feb. 1, it said in a statement. The bankruptcy petition was submitted to the US Eastern District of Virginia. A Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow J. Crew to stay in business, cut its borrowings and close weak stores to minimize costs. Normally that would include keeping the doors open for its J. Crew and Madewell stores, but sales at those outlets vanished when the pandemic forced shoppers to stay home and nonessential businesses to shut.

PETROCHEMICALS

SABIC posts quarterly loss

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) yesterday posted its second quarterly loss in a row for the three months to March, blaming low prices and a slump in demand due to the pandemic. SABIC, one of the world’s largest chemical firms, said it made a loss of 950 million riyals (US$253 million) in the first quarter compared with a net profit of US$909 million in the same quarter last year. SABIC attributed the latest loss to “certain non-recurring charges, a challenging product-pricing environment and lower demand underpinned by COVID-19.”

TECHNOLOGY

Uber on mask detection

Uber Technologies Inc is developing technology to detect whether its drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and accept trips, CNN reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The ride-sharing platform will require both drivers and passengers to wear masks or face coverings while in vehicles. The requirement is to be rolled out in the coming weeks in some of its markets, including the US, CNN said. “Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play,” Andrew Hasbun, head of safety communications at Uber, said in a statement to CNN Business.