ENERGY
Manila adds 10% tariff
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday temporarily imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on imported crude oil and refined petroleum products to fund measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from higher tariffs would fund measures such as cash dole-outs, the executive order read. The Southeast Asian nation typically imposes up to 3 percent tariffs on imported crude oil and refined petroleum products, government data showed.
BANKING
Westpac profit plunges 62%
Westpac Banking Corp yesterday announced that its net profit fell 62 percent to A$1.19 billion (US$762 million) in the first half of the fiscal year, compared with the same period last year. Westpac Group CEO Peter King said the bank had set aside A$2.24 billion in impairment charges, including A$1.6 billion to tackle the impact of the virus and A$900 million for a potential penalty from financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC. The regulator has accused Westpac of committing 23 million breaches of money laundering and counterterrorism rules in “serious and systemic” lawbreaking involving more than A$11 billion. The bank also deferred its decision on whether to pay a dividend until the economic outlook is clearer. Options for the dividend will be reviewed over the course of the year, it said.
APPAREL
J. Crew files for bankruptcy
J. Crew Group Inc yesterday filed for bankruptcy, unable to revive flagging sales of its preppy clothing line amid the pandemic and crushed by debt rooted in a long-ago leveraged buyout. The retail chain had obligations of US$1.68 billion as of Feb. 1, it said in a statement. The bankruptcy petition was submitted to the US Eastern District of Virginia. A Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow J. Crew to stay in business, cut its borrowings and close weak stores to minimize costs. Normally that would include keeping the doors open for its J. Crew and Madewell stores, but sales at those outlets vanished when the pandemic forced shoppers to stay home and nonessential businesses to shut.
PETROCHEMICALS
SABIC posts quarterly loss
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) yesterday posted its second quarterly loss in a row for the three months to March, blaming low prices and a slump in demand due to the pandemic. SABIC, one of the world’s largest chemical firms, said it made a loss of 950 million riyals (US$253 million) in the first quarter compared with a net profit of US$909 million in the same quarter last year. SABIC attributed the latest loss to “certain non-recurring charges, a challenging product-pricing environment and lower demand underpinned by COVID-19.”
TECHNOLOGY
Uber on mask detection
Uber Technologies Inc is developing technology to detect whether its drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and accept trips, CNN reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The ride-sharing platform will require both drivers and passengers to wear masks or face coverings while in vehicles. The requirement is to be rolled out in the coming weeks in some of its markets, including the US, CNN said. “Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play,” Andrew Hasbun, head of safety communications at Uber, said in a statement to CNN Business.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)