Virus Outbreak: HK wealth fund sees record US$11bn quarterly loss

Bloomberg





Hong Kong’s wealth fund yesterday posted a record HK$86.1 billion (US$11.11 billion) loss in the first quarter as stocks tumbled globally, adding pressure on the territory bracing for its worst ever economic contraction this year.

The Exchange Fund, managed in its current form by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) since 1998, lost HK$111.5 billion on its portfolio of domestic and foreign stocks, while bonds gained HK$54.4 billion in the quarter, according to a presentation by HKMA deputy chief executive Howard Lee (李達志) to lawmakers.

“We shouldn’t read much into the short-term gains or losses, instead we should look at the long-term returns,” Lee said. “The outlook is difficult given the pandemic, pace of economic recovery and trade tensions.”

A man walks past Exchange Square, the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The HK$4 trillion fund acts as a backstop to ensure the stability of Hong Kong’s currency and as a stabilizer in times of crisis.

It joins other funds around the world in posting losses at the start of the year as markets tumbled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MSCI global stock index slumped 22 percent in the first three months of the year.

Hong Kong’s economy is facing a second year of recession, hit by twin blows from the novel coronavirus and democracy protests that started last year.

Now with the outbreak under control — with several days of no new cases reported over the past two weeks — the territory is again facing fresh political unrest.

At the same time, Hong Kong has been tapping its currency reserves to ease pressure on the local currency, which has been trading at the strong end of a band against its US counterpart.

Funds have flowed into the Hong Kong dollar to take advantage of higher interest rates relative to the greenback.

The fund clawed back some losses last month, seeing gains of about HK$30 billion to HK$40 billion, Lee said.

Chief executive Eddie Yue (余偉文) said in the same briefing that the HKMA has been gradually lowering the fund’s assets in currencies other than the Hong Kong and US dollars.

They now constitute less than 10 percent of the fund’s assets.

The fund also invests in private equity and real estate. It returned an overall 6.6 percent last year, data showed.