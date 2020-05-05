Hong Kong’s downturn is now the worst on record, extending the first recession seen in a decade as the COVID-19 pandemic further battered an economy already weakened by political unrest.
The territory’s economy contracted 8.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, Census and Statistics Department Hong Kong data showed.
The decline surpassed the previous record of minus-8.3 percent in the third quarter of 1998 and a 7.8 percent contraction in the first quarter of 2009, the two worst quarterly readings in data back to 1974, the data showed.
The latest decline also marked the third straight quarterly contraction for Hong Kong, the longest such stretch since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2009.
Economists had forecast a drop in output of 6.5 percent in the three months to March from the same period a year earlier. Hong Kong’s economy shrank 1.2 percent last year, the first time that had happened since 2009.
“Faced with a collapse in global demand, Hong Kong’s small, open economy is taking a severe hit,” Bloomberg Intelligence economist Qian Wan (萬千) said in a note on Tuesday last week. “The trade and service-oriented economy will suffer a major drag from the global downturn.”
Hong Kong’s economy already contracted in the second half of last year amid violent street protests and a government crackdown.
The extended downturn’s impact can be especially seen across the territory’s struggling small and medium-sized businesses, which have borne the brunt of the impact from protests since last year and now the coronavirus.
As of December, 340,000 small and medium-sized businesses accounted for more than 98 percent of all business units and employed about 1.3 million people or about 45 percent of the total, excluding civil service, government data showed.
Sentiment among small businesses is sitting near a record low, while those reporting need for credit have jumped to an almost four-year high of 8.8 percent, March government data show.
“If we all fold, the unemployment levels are going to skyrocket in this city,” said Bella Dobie, cofounder and managing director of Hong Kong branding and marketing firm Orijen.
The firm has six full-time staff, including Dobie, and has been in business since 2000.
“The economy of Hong Kong has been struggling since the start of the protests and COVID-19 is just a double whammy,” she said.
The government has taken steps to address the looming employment crisis through multiple rounds of stimulus spending, most prominently through an HK$80 billion (US$10.3 billion) wage subsidy program that is not expected to begin distribution until next month.
Those businesses that do survive will likely emerge with smaller, leaner operations, with lasting implications on the wider economy as jobs that once existed may not return. Total employment shrank by a record 3.6 percent in March.
