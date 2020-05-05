Asia’s factory activity was ravaged last month, business surveys showed yesterday, and the outlook dimmed further as government restrictions on movement to contain the COVID-19 pandemic froze global production and slashed demand.
A series of purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) from IHS Markit fell deeper into contraction from March, with some diving to all-time lows and others hitting levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
The PMI for Taiwan, a major producer of high-end technology components, plunged to 42.2, its lowest since 2009, and down from an expansionary 50.4 in March.
Photo: Reuters
The gauge for South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, skidded to 41.6 last month, the lowest reading since January 2009.
Japan’s PMI released last week similarly fell to an 11-year low.
“The bad news is that the hit to industry in many places is unlikely to be past the worst,” Capital Economics Ltd Asia economist Alex Holmes wrote in a note.
“Global demand has slumped and we don’t think it has bottomed out yet. The latest incoming data for the US and Western Europe point to an unprecedented slump in demand, and while China’s economy has started to recover, demand there remains very weak,” he said.
Last week, China’s official PMI showed factory activity still grew last month, albeit more slowly than March, while the private-sector Caixin PMI showed a dip into contraction, although at a much gentler pace than the rest of the world.
Significantly, exporters in both surveys were jolted by steep falls in orders.
The PMI data in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam all reported plunges to record lows.
In India, Asia’s third-largest economy, new orders and output contracted at the steepest pace since early 2005, and factories slashed jobs at the fastest rate in the survey’s history.
Holmes said that while South Korea and Taiwan held up better than other Asian peers, thanks mostly to effective government policies to contain the virus, conditions have nonetheless worsened.
Official data released last week showed the novel coronavirus sent South Korean exports plunging last month at their sharpest pace since the global financial crisis.
The production slump is of particular concern to policymakers, who are worried about the socially destabilizing effects of massive unemployment as firms in both factory and service sectors slash headcount.
A private-sector survey in Australia yesterday showed job advertisements plunging a record 53.1 percent last month, a decline that was almost five times larger than the previous record of 11.3 percent in January 2009.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)