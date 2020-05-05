Virus Outbreak: Pandemic slams Asia’s factory activity

RISING RISKS: Slowing activity has raised concerns about the socially destabilizing effects of massive unemployment as manufacturing and service firms cut headcount

Reuters, SYDNEY





Asia’s factory activity was ravaged last month, business surveys showed yesterday, and the outlook dimmed further as government restrictions on movement to contain the COVID-19 pandemic froze global production and slashed demand.

A series of purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) from IHS Markit fell deeper into contraction from March, with some diving to all-time lows and others hitting levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The PMI for Taiwan, a major producer of high-end technology components, plunged to 42.2, its lowest since 2009, and down from an expansionary 50.4 in March.

A woman wearing a mask shops at a luxury shop in a department store in Seoul on Friday. Photo: Reuters

The gauge for South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, skidded to 41.6 last month, the lowest reading since January 2009.

Japan’s PMI released last week similarly fell to an 11-year low.

“The bad news is that the hit to industry in many places is unlikely to be past the worst,” Capital Economics Ltd Asia economist Alex Holmes wrote in a note.

“Global demand has slumped and we don’t think it has bottomed out yet. The latest incoming data for the US and Western Europe point to an unprecedented slump in demand, and while China’s economy has started to recover, demand there remains very weak,” he said.

Last week, China’s official PMI showed factory activity still grew last month, albeit more slowly than March, while the private-sector Caixin PMI showed a dip into contraction, although at a much gentler pace than the rest of the world.

Significantly, exporters in both surveys were jolted by steep falls in orders.

The PMI data in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam all reported plunges to record lows.

In India, Asia’s third-largest economy, new orders and output contracted at the steepest pace since early 2005, and factories slashed jobs at the fastest rate in the survey’s history.

Holmes said that while South Korea and Taiwan held up better than other Asian peers, thanks mostly to effective government policies to contain the virus, conditions have nonetheless worsened.

Official data released last week showed the novel coronavirus sent South Korean exports plunging last month at their sharpest pace since the global financial crisis.

The production slump is of particular concern to policymakers, who are worried about the socially destabilizing effects of massive unemployment as firms in both factory and service sectors slash headcount.

A private-sector survey in Australia yesterday showed job advertisements plunging a record 53.1 percent last month, a decline that was almost five times larger than the previous record of 11.3 percent in January 2009.