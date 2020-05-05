Silver Lake follows Facebook, invests in Jio Platforms

Bloomberg





Reliance Industries Ltd yesterday said that Silver Lake Partners is to invest about US$753 million in its digital unit, days after Facebook Inc agreed to invest in the business, boosting the efforts of Asia’s richest man to cut debt at his conglomerate.

The investment by the California-based private equity firm is priced at a 12.5 percent premium to Facebook’s US$5.7 billion deal for a 10 percent stake announced on April 22, Reliance said in a statement.

The transaction would give Jio Platforms an equity value of 4.9 trillion rupees (US$64.8 billion), the Indian company said.

The Silver Lake deal is the latest in a series of fundraising plans by Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, 63, as the tycoon seeks to bolster investor confidence shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambani in August last year promised shareholders that he would cut net debt at the group, whose businesses span oil refining, retail and telecommunications, to zero from about US$21 billion by March next year.

The key part of the plan was a deal with Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil producer.

Reliance last week said in a filing that talks with Aramco are progressing and it would manage to reach its debt target ahead of schedule.

“Even in this uncertain environment globally, Reliance has managed to enter into investment agreements with large global corporates,” said Hemant Dharnidharka, chief executive at Dharni Wealth, a financial advisory services firm in Mumbai, India. “The agreements will help the conglomerate deleverage and meet its target of being a net-debt free company before their time line.”

Besides the stake sales, the board of the Mumbai-based firm last week approved a plan to raise about US$7 billion selling shares to existing investors.

Shareholders are to receive one share for every 15 held, at 1,257 rupees each, or a 14 percent discount on the closing price on Thursday last week.

Ambani and other members of the founding family who own stakes are to subscribe to their entitlements and would also buy any shares left over under the rights issue.

Shares of Reliance Industries yesterday fell 2.1 percent, reflecting losses on global markets that have been weighed down by the impact of the pandemic.

The shares soared 32 percent last month, the biggest monthly increase since January 2006.

The tycoon, Asia’s richest person with a net worth of US$53 billion, is moving the company away from its energy-related businesses to faster-growing consumer segments, including its digital platform and retail.

The tie-up with Facebook gives a Silicon Valley stamp to Ambani’s ambitions, which have seen him dive first into telecommunications and then e-commerce since taking over what was essentially an oil-refining and petrochemicals company after the death of his father, Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, in 2002.

Reliance on Thursday last week said that it has received interest from new potential global partners in taking a stake similar to the purchase by Facebook in Jio Platforms.

Morgan Stanley was financial adviser to Reliance Industries in the Silver Lake agreement.

Ambani also has plans for initial public offerings for his non-energy businesses, he said last year.