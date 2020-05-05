Emerging currencies in Asia face tariff concerns

A nascent recovery in emerging Asian currencies looks in danger of unraveling as US-China tensions threaten to delay a global economic recovery.

Last week’s rally in regional currencies gave way to steep losses yesterday after US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of tariffs against Beijing over the spread of COVID-19. A slew of weak manufacturing prints also reinforced the risks confronting Asia’s export-dependent economies.

The sell-off was headlined by the region’s high-yielders, the same currencies that had outperformed their peers last week.

In Taipei trading, the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.33 percent against the US dollar yesterday to close at NT$29.900, following a 0.9 percent gain last week.

Indonesia’s rupiah tumbled almost 2 percent after surging 3.5 percent in the previous week, while India’s rupee plunged about 1 percent following a 1.8 percent gain.

The reversal highlights the fragile mood even as the virus outbreak shows signs of stabilizing, with strategists now warning of further losses in currencies going forward.

“The tariff risk returning to the focus could add to the sell-off pressure in financial markets again,” said Ken Cheung (張建泰), chief Asian foreign-exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “The risk rebound in late March came sooner than expected and markets could change back to risk-off mode again.”

The slump in manufacturing comes amid signs that regional economies will face more headwinds in the near term.

Indonesia’s central bank has said that the nation’s economic growth might drop to 0.4 percent in the second quarter, lower than a previous estimate of 1.1 percent, due to the virus outbreak.

India’s domestic output might take another hit after the government on Friday extended the nation’s lockdown by another two weeks.

“With investor sentiment taking a back seat and concerns of US-China tensions back on the radar, investor flows into the high-yielders are likely to ease up,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd head of Asia research Khoon Goh (吳昆) said. “On top of all these, the month of May has traditionally been a poor one for Asian currencies.”

