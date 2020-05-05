Apple supply chain shares tumble

Staff writer, with CNA





Shares of Taiwanese firms in the Apple Inc supply chain yesterday came under heavy pressure after the iPhone maker gave no second-quarter guidance at its investor conference last week due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large-cap shares of Apple suppliers suffered huge losses, which led the TAIEX to a fall of 270 points by the end of the session, dealers said.

Shares of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which supplies processors for the iPhone, closed down 1.88 percent at NT$295, those of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) dropped 3.25 percent to close at NT$74.5 and shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光), a camera lenses supplier, shed 5.72 percent to close at NT$3,875.

Bucking the downturn, shares of Catcher Technology Co (可成), which makes metal casings for Apple products, rose 1.32 percent to close at NT$231.

The TAIEX closed down 2.47 percent at 10,720.48 on turnover of NT$189.623 billion (US$6.34 billion).

“The current earnings season in the United States continued to dictate investor sentiment in Taiwan,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Lu Chin-wei said. “It was no surprise that Apple’s investor conference was one of the major leads for Taiwanese suppliers.”

Taiwanese companies in the Apple supply chain account for about 40 percent of market capitalization on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, according to market estimates.

At the investor conference on Thursday last week, Apple posted first-quarter sales of US$58.3 billion, up 1 percent from a year earlier, but below its forecast of US$63 billion to US$67 billion.

Earnings per share were US$2.55, up almost 4 percent from a year earlier, the company said.