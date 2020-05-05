Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday said that its production sites in China are running normally and denied that it had put large numbers of workers on furlough.
Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), was responding to reports in Chinese and Hong Kong media that it has asked some workers at its Shenzhen complex to take unpaid leave because of orders falling sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chinese-language Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) affiliate QQ.com and other media said that Hon Hai on Friday started an unpaid leave program that would continue until Sept. 1, a move necessitated by Apple Inc closing its stores outside China because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Hon Hai is the biggest iPhone assembler, and the widespread closure of Apple stores and lower iPhone sales have led to large declines in its orders, the reports said.
However, Hon Hai said in a statement that its plants in China are running normally and have not announced massive layoffs or large unpaid leave programs.
The company did not respond to the reports of a sharp fall in orders.
Hon Hai is one of the largest Taiwanese-invested businesses in China, with a workforce of more than 1 million people.
In addition to the reports of unpaid leave programs, some media cited sources as saying that the firm has asked some of its Chinese workers to retire ahead of schedule.
The company has not recruited new workers at its plant in Zhengzhou in Henan Province since last month and cut overtime hours, resulting in lower incomes for its employees, the reports said.
Industry sources told the Central News Agency they had not heard that the company had put people on furlough in China, but they did say that Hon Hai allowed some workers to take eight days off for the International Workers’ Day holiday.
Hon Hai has said that it expected deferred orders in the second quarter from the first quarter, when the spread of COVID-19 escalated in the US and Europe.
In the first quarter, Hon Hai posted consolidated sales of NT$929.68 billion (US$31.09 billion), down 46.6 percent from a quarter earlier and down 11.99 percent from a year earlier.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)