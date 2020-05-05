China plants normal: Hon Hai

MEDIA REPORTS: The company said that reports about massive layoffs or unpaid leave programs due to falling orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic were not true

Staff writer, with CNA





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday said that its production sites in China are running normally and denied that it had put large numbers of workers on furlough.

Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), was responding to reports in Chinese and Hong Kong media that it has asked some workers at its Shenzhen complex to take unpaid leave because of orders falling sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) affiliate QQ.com and other media said that Hon Hai on Friday started an unpaid leave program that would continue until Sept. 1, a move necessitated by Apple Inc closing its stores outside China because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hon Hai is the biggest iPhone assembler, and the widespread closure of Apple stores and lower iPhone sales have led to large declines in its orders, the reports said.

However, Hon Hai said in a statement that its plants in China are running normally and have not announced massive layoffs or large unpaid leave programs.

The company did not respond to the reports of a sharp fall in orders.

Hon Hai is one of the largest Taiwanese-invested businesses in China, with a workforce of more than 1 million people.

In addition to the reports of unpaid leave programs, some media cited sources as saying that the firm has asked some of its Chinese workers to retire ahead of schedule.

The company has not recruited new workers at its plant in Zhengzhou in Henan Province since last month and cut overtime hours, resulting in lower incomes for its employees, the reports said.

Industry sources told the Central News Agency they had not heard that the company had put people on furlough in China, but they did say that Hon Hai allowed some workers to take eight days off for the International Workers’ Day holiday.

Hon Hai has said that it expected deferred orders in the second quarter from the first quarter, when the spread of COVID-19 escalated in the US and Europe.

In the first quarter, Hon Hai posted consolidated sales of NT$929.68 billion (US$31.09 billion), down 46.6 percent from a quarter earlier and down 11.99 percent from a year earlier.