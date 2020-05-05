Modest rate cut leaves central bank with room for future moves: minutes

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The central bank in March opted for a modest rate cut to save room for future policy maneuvering in case the COVID-19 pandemic persists and demands further monetary easing, according to the minutes of its board meeting released last week.

While all board directors favored a rate cut to ease concern over a credit crunch, some argued that a milder move would suffice as there is ample liquidity in the market and the bank has long taken a different approach from global peers, the minutes showed.

“A rate cut of 25 basis points fell in line with popular market expectations and demonstrated the bank’s commitment to ensure sufficient liquidity,” several directors said.

Other central banks have taken bolder and more drastic moves to help stem the fallout from the pandemic, they said.

One director said that the actual effects of the policy rates have been exaggerated and the so-called symbolic effects, if any, seem to have tapered off.

While other central banks embarked on deeper rate cuts, two directors rallied behind a rate cut of 0.25 percentage points, saying it is practical, and would provide a boost to local consumption and investment.

Large Taiwanese firms have no difficulty raising funds and local financial institutes have to cut prices to woo customers, they said.

“Cutting policy rates by 0.25 percentage points would be appropriate” as it would ease the interest burden on households and small and medium-sized businesses, they said.

One director said it is important to leave room for further easing or deploying other policy tools, adding that policy rates had been kept on hold for several years regardless of market expectations.

Another director said that while a rate cut of 25 basis points would meet current needs, the bank could face renewed rate cut pressures if the pandemic persists.

“With interest rates already at a lower level, the future policy space would be limited,” the director said.

Another director supported a rate cut, but suggested that a smaller reduction would be helpful in preserving room for future policy moves given the high uncertainty about the duration of the pandemic.

“It seemed appropriate to consider a reduction of 0.125 percentage points instead,” the director said.

One director said the recent waves of rate cuts by many economies have narrowed interest rate spreads between Taiwan and the US, which could lead to a surge in capital inflows.