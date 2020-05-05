The central bank in March opted for a modest rate cut to save room for future policy maneuvering in case the COVID-19 pandemic persists and demands further monetary easing, according to the minutes of its board meeting released last week.
While all board directors favored a rate cut to ease concern over a credit crunch, some argued that a milder move would suffice as there is ample liquidity in the market and the bank has long taken a different approach from global peers, the minutes showed.
“A rate cut of 25 basis points fell in line with popular market expectations and demonstrated the bank’s commitment to ensure sufficient liquidity,” several directors said.
Other central banks have taken bolder and more drastic moves to help stem the fallout from the pandemic, they said.
One director said that the actual effects of the policy rates have been exaggerated and the so-called symbolic effects, if any, seem to have tapered off.
While other central banks embarked on deeper rate cuts, two directors rallied behind a rate cut of 0.25 percentage points, saying it is practical, and would provide a boost to local consumption and investment.
Large Taiwanese firms have no difficulty raising funds and local financial institutes have to cut prices to woo customers, they said.
“Cutting policy rates by 0.25 percentage points would be appropriate” as it would ease the interest burden on households and small and medium-sized businesses, they said.
One director said it is important to leave room for further easing or deploying other policy tools, adding that policy rates had been kept on hold for several years regardless of market expectations.
Another director said that while a rate cut of 25 basis points would meet current needs, the bank could face renewed rate cut pressures if the pandemic persists.
“With interest rates already at a lower level, the future policy space would be limited,” the director said.
Another director supported a rate cut, but suggested that a smaller reduction would be helpful in preserving room for future policy moves given the high uncertainty about the duration of the pandemic.
“It seemed appropriate to consider a reduction of 0.125 percentage points instead,” the director said.
One director said the recent waves of rate cuts by many economies have narrowed interest rate spreads between Taiwan and the US, which could lead to a surge in capital inflows.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)