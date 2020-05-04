Quanta Storage gets brief delay for handing over assets to HP

Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電) was granted more time by a US appeals court to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement related to price fixing in optical disk drives.

A panel of three federal judges in New Orleans on Thursday temporarily halted enforcement proceedings against Taiwan-based Quanta a day after a trial judge in Houston, Texas, refused to alter his Friday deadline for the handover.

The company faced a fine of US$50,000 for each day that it was late in complying.

Quanta said that it is caught in a coronavirus catch-22 because the Taiwanese government commandeered the firm’s factories to make face masks to fight the pandemic.

Travel restrictions have also prevented executives from raising bond money or getting regulatory appraisals needed for the transfer, the company’s lawyers said.

A Houston jury awarded HP US$176 million in damages after a price-fixing trial last year and US District Judge David Hittner tripled the total, as allowed under US law.

Hittner has rejected Quanta’s request to delay the asset turnover three times, including on Wednesday.

Quanta told the appeals court that it is turning over its US patents and trademarks to the Houston court on Thursday.

The firm would not dispose of any assets greater than US$100,000 without the Houston judge’s approval, it said in the filing.

Quanta said that the remaining transfers require a vote by its board of directors.

The three New Orleans judges ordered HP to respond to the complaint by noon on Friday.

HP has said that Quanta is using the coronavirus as a ploy to dissipate assets that could be used to satisfy the judgement.

HP has sued several makers of optical disk drives, claiming that they conspired for years to inflate the prices that HP paid for the components used to store and read media and data on DVDs, CDs and Blu-Ray discs.

Industry giants — including Toshiba Corp, Samsung Electronics Co, Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc and Sony Optiarc Inc — jointly controlled 90 percent of the market.

All of the companies but Quanta settled out of court.