US ‘magic’ to help it recover: Buffett

A TEMPORARY SETBACK: ’Never bet against America. American magic has always prevailed and it will do so again,’ Warren Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway investors

AFP, WASHINGTON





Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday said that he is confident the US economy would bounce back from its pummeling by the COVID-19 pandemic because “American magic has always prevailed.”

The 89-year-old made the sanguine prediction about the world’s largest economy as his holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported first-quarter net losses of nearly US$50 billion.

On Saturday, Buffett also announced that his company last month sold its stakes in four major US airlines, as the pandemic clobbered the travel industry.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc chairman and CEO Warren Buffet addresses a virtual annual shareholders meeting as seen on a laptop in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

“It turns out I was wrong,” he said of his acquisitions of 10 percent stakes in each of American Airlines Co, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway had paid US$7 billion to US$8 billion, but “we did not take out anything like that,” he said.

Between the purchases, which took place over months, and the sale, “the airline business I think changed in a very major way” and could no longer meet Berkshire criteria for profitability, he said.

Buffett’s announcement might further hurt airlines pushed to the brink by coronavirus lockdowns and looking to the US government for US$25 billion in relief funds.

Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, called its first-quarter setback “temporary,” but said that it could not reliably predict when its many businesses would return to normal, or when consumers would resume their former buying habits.

“We’ve faced great problems in the past, haven’t faced this exact problem — in fact we haven’t really faced anything that quite resembles this problem,” Buffett said in a lengthy speech on the country’s economic history. “But we faced tougher problems — and the American miracles, American magic has always prevailed and it will do so again.”

“We are now a better country, as well as an incredibly more wealthy country, than we were in 1789... We got a long way to go, but we moved in the right direction,” he said, referencing the abolition of slavery and women’s suffrage. “Never bet against America.”

Buffett is considered one of the savviest investors anywhere. His fortune of US$72 billion is the fourth-largest in the world, according to Forbes, and in normal years, the company’s annual gathering in Omaha is the highpoint of investors’ calendar: a “Woodstock for capitalists.”

However, the devastating economic effects of the pandemic have hit hard at Berkshire Hathaway’s wide range of investments and the need for social distancing forced Buffett to address an annual meeting of shareholders in a livestream.

Buffett, in a statement, played down his company’s bleak-looking net figure, saying that a better measure of the company’s performance is its operating earnings, which exclude investments and are less subject to sharp fluctuations.

By that measure, Berkshire Hathaway saw growth to US$5.9 billion from US$5.55 billion a year earlier.

The brutal drop in the net — to a loss of US$49.75 billion from a profit last year of US$21.7 billion — resulted primarily from a virus-related decline in value of its broad investment portfolio, which ranges from energy to transport, insurance and technology.

The annual meeting often has an almost carnival atmosphere, as thousands of fans and investors flock to Nebraska to hear from the celebrated “Oracle of Omaha.”

Buffett, famous for his relatively modest lifestyle, turns 90 on Aug. 30.

In documents filed on Saturday, Berkshire said that until the middle of March, many of its companies were posting “revenue and earnings increases” compared with a year earlier.

Many of its companies — including in rail transport, energy production and some manufacturing and service businesses — are deemed essential and can continue working amid far-reaching confinement orders.

However, their turnover last month slowed considerably, the company statement said.

Moves taken by those companies — such as employee furloughs, salary cuts and reductions, and capital spending reductions — are “necessary actions” and “temporary,” it added.