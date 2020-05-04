President Chain Store ranks No. 142 in Deloitte retailers list

Staff writer, with CNA





President Chain Store Corp ( 統一超商), which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Taiwan, was ranked the 142nd-largest retailer in the world, up six notches from a year earlier, according to the Global Powers of Retailing 2020 report issued by accounting firm Deloitte.

It is the fifth consecutive year that President Chain has ranked in the top 250, Deloitte said, adding that it is also the only Taiwanese retailer to appear on the list over the period.

President Chain, which owns more than 5,000 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan, posted sales of US$7.3 billion in the fiscal year that ended on June 30 last year, Deloitte said.

The company continues to expand its network by adding outlets, developing ready-to-eat foods and fresh foods, and strengthening its City Cafe fresh coffee brand to attract more customers, Deloitte said.

It is also keen to offer new services and innovate with store designs to maintain its position as the largest convenience store chain in Taiwan, Deloitte added.

Thirteen retailers from East Asia made the list — eight from China and four from Hong Kong, in addition to President Chain — Deloitte said.

JD.com Inc (京東), China’s top retailer, was ranked the world’s 15th-largest retailer with US$62.88 billion in sales, while AS Watson Group, the top retailer in Hong Kong, took the 49th spot with US$21.56 billion in sales, Deloitte said.

Walmart Inc topped the list with US$541.41 billion in retail sales last year, ahead of Costco Wholesale Corp at US$141.58 billion.

The two US firms retained their positions from the previous year, with Walmart keen to invest in e-commerce and Costco intensifying efforts to open new outlets, Deloitte said.

Amazon.com Inc came in third with US$140.21 billion in retail sales, up one notch from a year earlier ahead of Germany’s Schwarz Group with US$121.58 billion and US firm Kroger Co with US$117.53 billion.

The combined retail sales of the top 250 firms totaled US$4.74 trillion last year, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, while their average net margin was 3 percent, compared with 2.3 percent a year earlier, Deloitte said.