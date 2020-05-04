Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are this week to increase by NT$0.1 and NT$0.2 per liter respectively to reflect higher international crude oil prices, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) separately announced yesterday.
That ends two consecutive weeks of price cuts, which had caused domestic fuel prices to fall to their lowest levels in two decades.
After the adjustments, prices at CPC gas stations are to rise to NT$16.2, NT$17.7 and NT$19.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$13.2 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
Global crude oil prices rose last week as major oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, start to reduce output this month, CPC said.
As a result, the average cost of its crude oil per barrel increased to US$17.72, from US$17.05 the previous week, CPC said.
After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was up NT$0.131 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would be increased by 2.78 percent this week, it said.
Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded are to rise to NT$16.2, NT$17.6 and NT$19.7 per liter respectively, with premium diesel increasing to NT$13 per liter, it said.
The new prices are to take effect today, the companies said.
