Wafer and chip testing services provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (中華精測) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 64.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$343.04 million (US$11.51 million).
“The upcoming commercialization of 5G networks and the restocking demand for materials in the supply chain have buoyed our business of many semiconductor testing interface products, leading to revenue growth of more than 50 percent,” Chunghwa Precision Test said in a regulatory filing.
On a monthly basis, revenue rose 1.37 percent from NT$338.39 million.
In the first four months of the year, cumulative revenue hit NT$1.24 billion, up 52.6 percent year-on-year, the company said.
Chunghwa Precision specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance testing solutions for semiconductors, including cards for chip probing and load boards for final testing.
The robust revenue growth so far this year reflects solid customer demand for its vertical probe card business, which provides services for 5G-related products such as radio-frequency chips and application processors for smartphones, the company said.
However, it told an investors’ conference on April 23 that visibility remains vague for the second half of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic might cripple consumer demand in the US and Europe, and postpone the timetables of 5G handset launches due later this year, adding uncertainty to its revenue growth.
Separately yesterday, Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) reported that sales last month missed market expectations, suggesting that the pandemic’s effects on global economic development and end-market consumption is only beginning to emerge, even though production disruptions caused by the virus have eased in China.
Ichia’s consolidated sales last month fell 18.36 percent year-on-year and decreased 16.75 percent month-on-month to NT$425.86 million, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
“Sales from the company’s flexible printed-circuit integrated components were about NT$325 million and NT$103 million for mechanical integrated components,” Ichia said.
For the first four months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$1.55 billion, down 19.64 percent from the same period last year, it said.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy