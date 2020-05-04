Chunghwa Precision sees revenue soar 64.6 percent

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Wafer and chip testing services provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (中華精測) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 64.6 percent from a year earlier to NT$343.04 million (US$11.51 million).

“The upcoming commercialization of 5G networks and the restocking demand for materials in the supply chain have buoyed our business of many semiconductor testing interface products, leading to revenue growth of more than 50 percent,” Chunghwa Precision Test said in a regulatory filing.

On a monthly basis, revenue rose 1.37 percent from NT$338.39 million.

In the first four months of the year, cumulative revenue hit NT$1.24 billion, up 52.6 percent year-on-year, the company said.

Chunghwa Precision specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance testing solutions for semiconductors, including cards for chip probing and load boards for final testing.

The robust revenue growth so far this year reflects solid customer demand for its vertical probe card business, which provides services for 5G-related products such as radio-frequency chips and application processors for smartphones, the company said.

However, it told an investors’ conference on April 23 that visibility remains vague for the second half of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic might cripple consumer demand in the US and Europe, and postpone the timetables of 5G handset launches due later this year, adding uncertainty to its revenue growth.

Separately yesterday, Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) reported that sales last month missed market expectations, suggesting that the pandemic’s effects on global economic development and end-market consumption is only beginning to emerge, even though production disruptions caused by the virus have eased in China.

Ichia’s consolidated sales last month fell 18.36 percent year-on-year and decreased 16.75 percent month-on-month to NT$425.86 million, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“Sales from the company’s flexible printed-circuit integrated components were about NT$325 million and NT$103 million for mechanical integrated components,” Ichia said.

For the first four months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$1.55 billion, down 19.64 percent from the same period last year, it said.