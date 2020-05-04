Hua Nan executives resign over derivatives losses

BOARD RESHUFFLE: Hua Nan Securities made major mistakes in implementing risk management, internal control and audit systems, the Ministry of Finance said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Two top-ranking executives at Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) have tendered their resignations after the company in March reported a net loss of NT$4.75 billion (US$159.4 million) on derivative warrants as a result of poor internal controls.

The resignation of Hua Nan Securities chairman David Cheng (鄭永春) and vice chairman Michael Hsu (許元禎) was revealed in a regulatory filing by parent Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) on Friday.

Chen Chin-feng (陳錦峰), president of the brokerage unit, stepped down from his position on April 20 to shoulder responsibility for the firm’s massive losses from transactions of derivative warrants.

State-run Hua Nan Financial confirmed in the filing that the brokerage unit’s warrant business had failed to establish sound and effective systems of issuance and risk management.

The Ministry of Finance, which supervises Hua Nan Financial, said in a statement on Friday that Hua Nan Securities had made major mistakes in establishing and implementing risk management, and internal control and audit systems, “indicating that the company’s senior management had a serious lack of supervision on the business and execution levels.”

The ministry said it would demand that Hua Nan Financial review the accountability of the brokerage unit’s board members and carry out a complete reshuffle of the board, according to the statement.

Shares of Hua Nan Financial closed 1.3 percent higher at NT$19.45 on Thursday. The local stock market was closed on Friday for the International Workers’ Day holiday.

The resignations came after the Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday last week fined the securities brokerage NT$1.44 billion for contravening the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法), Regulations Governing Responsible Persons and Associated Persons of Securities Firms (證券商負責人與業務人員管理規則) and Regulations Governing the Establishment of Internal Control Systems by Service Enterprises in Securities and Futures Markets (證券暨期貨市場各服務事業建立內部控制制度處理準則).