Two top-ranking executives at Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) have tendered their resignations after the company in March reported a net loss of NT$4.75 billion (US$159.4 million) on derivative warrants as a result of poor internal controls.
The resignation of Hua Nan Securities chairman David Cheng (鄭永春) and vice chairman Michael Hsu (許元禎) was revealed in a regulatory filing by parent Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) on Friday.
Chen Chin-feng (陳錦峰), president of the brokerage unit, stepped down from his position on April 20 to shoulder responsibility for the firm’s massive losses from transactions of derivative warrants.
State-run Hua Nan Financial confirmed in the filing that the brokerage unit’s warrant business had failed to establish sound and effective systems of issuance and risk management.
The Ministry of Finance, which supervises Hua Nan Financial, said in a statement on Friday that Hua Nan Securities had made major mistakes in establishing and implementing risk management, and internal control and audit systems, “indicating that the company’s senior management had a serious lack of supervision on the business and execution levels.”
The ministry said it would demand that Hua Nan Financial review the accountability of the brokerage unit’s board members and carry out a complete reshuffle of the board, according to the statement.
Shares of Hua Nan Financial closed 1.3 percent higher at NT$19.45 on Thursday. The local stock market was closed on Friday for the International Workers’ Day holiday.
The resignations came after the Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday last week fined the securities brokerage NT$1.44 billion for contravening the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法), Regulations Governing Responsible Persons and Associated Persons of Securities Firms (證券商負責人與業務人員管理規則) and Regulations Governing the Establishment of Internal Control Systems by Service Enterprises in Securities and Futures Markets (證券暨期貨市場各服務事業建立內部控制制度處理準則).
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy