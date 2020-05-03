The safe haven Japanese yen gained on Friday, while riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar, dropped as risk sentiment soured after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump on Thursday said that his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic and he threatened new tariffs on Beijing as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak.
“US President Trump soured the mood in equity markets, raising his accusations against China about the coronavirus outbreak, threatening new tariffs,” Action Economics LLC said in a report.
“The yen has outperformed, while commodity currencies have underperformed amid a sharp phase of risk-off positioning,” it said.
The US dollar index, which compares the greenback with six major currencies, fell 0.3 percent to 98.68, down 1.7 percent for the week.
The US dollar fell 0.29 percent against the yen to ￥106.86, down 0.5 percent for the week.
The Australian dollar, which on Thursday reached a seven-week high of US$0.6569, dropped 1.54 percent to US$0.6410, paring its weekly gain against the greenback to 0.1 percent.
The Chinese yuan also weakened in the offshore market to 7.1378 yuan, the most per US dollar since April 2.
Taiwan’s currency markets were closed on Friday due to the International Workers’ Day holiday. The New Taiwan dollar on Thursday rose NT$0.149 against the US dollar to close at NT$29.802, gaining 0.9 percent from Friday last week.
“Given the scale of the COVID-19 impact, there is certainly a high risk of geopolitical tensions escalating considerably as lockdowns reverse,” Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc head of research Derek Halpenny said.
“This would clearly be another hit to global trade that would add a layer of dollar support going forward,” Halpenny said.
The euro continued to gain against the greenback, having also rallied on Thursday on month-end repositioning.
It rose 0.2 percent to US$1.11, the highest since April 1. The common currency rose 2.7 percent against the US dollar this week.
The greenback gained 0.94 percent against the Canadian dollar, which also suffered from the risk-off move.
Canada on Friday tapped Tiff Macklem, an experienced central banker who has been a leading voice in the country for the transition toward a green economy, as the Bank of Canada’s 10th governor.
Deutsche Bank AG currency strategist George Saravelos said that if the US imposes capital controls on China it would be dollar-negative, as that would imply outflows from greenback-denominated assets.
“If the move is politically driven, it would be a clear dollar-negative in our view. It would lead to a shift in reserve holdings out of the USD into EUR, JPY, GBP, gold and other reserve proxies,” Saravelos said.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
