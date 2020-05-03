Japanese stocks down as Trump stirs China row

AFP, TOKYO





Japanese and Australian stocks tumbled on Friday at the end of a healthy week across world markets, with traders tracking a selloff on Wall Street as another huge jump in US unemployment claims underlined the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Investors were also spooked by comments from US President Donald Trump indicating he could hit China with further tariffs over its handling of the virus, saying that he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan, China, lab to the contagion.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.84 percent, or 574.34 points, to end at 19,619.35, while the broader TOPIX lost 2.24 percent, or 32.77 points, to 1,431.26.

For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.9 percent and the TOPIX added 0.7 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday fell 5 percent in its worst performance for a month owing to a combination of concern over the global economic downturn and profit-taking following gains last month. The index eked out a 0.1 percent gain for the week.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 dropped 0.8 percent on Friday, up 0.3 percent for the week, while the rest of Asia was closed for public holidays.

In Taipei on Thursday, the TAIEX rose 2 percent to 10,992.14, gaining 6.2 percent from Friday last week.

“We need to be cautious as there have been reports that US President Donald Trump is considering retaliation against China over the new coronavirus,” Okasan Online Securities Co said in a note on Friday.

Traders in Tokyo were also watching for news on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health, and reports that the Japanese government would extend a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, Okasan senior strategist Rikiya Takebe said.

Some investors were also trading to adjust their positions ahead of the so-called Golden Week holiday through Wednesday, analysts said.

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were lower, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 2.58 percent to ￥6,494 and Sony Corp shedding 1.81 percent to ￥6,806.

Japan Airlines was down 3.22 percent at ￥1,877.5 after it said late on Thursday that its annual net profit plunged nearly 65 percent to ￥53.4 billion (US$496 million) as the pandemic smashes aviation demand.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc tumbled 4.4 percent to ￥415 after it cut its net profit projection for the year to March by 40 percent from the previous estimate to ￥520 billion.

Additional reporting by staff writer