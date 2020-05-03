Japanese and Australian stocks tumbled on Friday at the end of a healthy week across world markets, with traders tracking a selloff on Wall Street as another huge jump in US unemployment claims underlined the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.
Investors were also spooked by comments from US President Donald Trump indicating he could hit China with further tariffs over its handling of the virus, saying that he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan, China, lab to the contagion.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.84 percent, or 574.34 points, to end at 19,619.35, while the broader TOPIX lost 2.24 percent, or 32.77 points, to 1,431.26.
For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.9 percent and the TOPIX added 0.7 percent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday fell 5 percent in its worst performance for a month owing to a combination of concern over the global economic downturn and profit-taking following gains last month. The index eked out a 0.1 percent gain for the week.
New Zealand’s NZX 50 dropped 0.8 percent on Friday, up 0.3 percent for the week, while the rest of Asia was closed for public holidays.
In Taipei on Thursday, the TAIEX rose 2 percent to 10,992.14, gaining 6.2 percent from Friday last week.
“We need to be cautious as there have been reports that US President Donald Trump is considering retaliation against China over the new coronavirus,” Okasan Online Securities Co said in a note on Friday.
Traders in Tokyo were also watching for news on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health, and reports that the Japanese government would extend a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, Okasan senior strategist Rikiya Takebe said.
Some investors were also trading to adjust their positions ahead of the so-called Golden Week holiday through Wednesday, analysts said.
In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were lower, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 2.58 percent to ￥6,494 and Sony Corp shedding 1.81 percent to ￥6,806.
Japan Airlines was down 3.22 percent at ￥1,877.5 after it said late on Thursday that its annual net profit plunged nearly 65 percent to ￥53.4 billion (US$496 million) as the pandemic smashes aviation demand.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc tumbled 4.4 percent to ￥415 after it cut its net profit projection for the year to March by 40 percent from the previous estimate to ￥520 billion.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy