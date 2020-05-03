Crude posted its first weekly gain in a month as global production cuts start to lift physical markets.
Futures in New York rose 17 percent this week.
Oil companies have announced major production closures, with Chevron Corp saying that it would shut as much as 400,000 barrels of daily output and Exxon Mobil Corp reporting it would cut rigs in the Permian Basin by 75 percent by the end of the year.
Concho Resources Inc said it is curtailing about 4 to 5 percent of its production.
At the same time, OPEC+’s pledge to trim supply by 9.7 million barrels a day has gone into effect.
Algerian Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab, who holds OPEC’s rotating presidency, called on members of the cartel to implement more than 100 percent of their agreed production cuts.
The market has rebounded on factors including “the expectation that the OPEC+ production cuts were going to start ramping up, that we continue to see signs that oil producers are going to be cutting their drilling activity, that we are going to see supplies tighten in the coming months,” Tradition Energy Group market research manager Gene McGillian said.
The price of real crude is reacting to the curbs, with key grades from the Caspian to the North Sea trending higher in the past few days.
Globally, the number of rigs drilling for oil and gas tumbled almost 20 percent last month, and in the US, the oil rig count dropped by 53 to 325, a seventh straight week of declines.
Still, crude came off highs during the session on lingering concerns over a glut of oil and lack of places to store it.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery on Friday rose 1 percent to US$19.69 a barrel, up 17 percent weekly.
Brent crude for June delivery on Friday fell 0.15 percent to US$26.44 a barrel, rising 6.6 percent for the week.
“We are going to be facing a storage capacity situation at Cushing,” said Robert Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA, referring to the key US hub in Oklahoma.
Since crude plunged into negative territory last week, investors have been fleeing the nearest futures contracts, increasing volatility.
The US Oil Fund LP, which came under pressure from regulators last month due to the size of its WTI position, said on Friday that it would halve holdings in the July contract.
The fund said it might expand investments to include products beyond the benchmark New York crude grade.
