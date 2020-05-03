Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday after US President Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs against China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.
All three major US stock averages closed down well more than 2 percent, and for the week they all lost ground.
May is often marked by sell-offs and on the month’s first day, with jitters on the rise as some US states begin easing coronavirus shutdowns, the adage held true.
“Markets had a very strong April as they looked through the valley of economic weakness to a point when stimulus will reignite economic growth,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc in New York. “But it could be a longer and deeper valley than many hoped.”
Indeed, stocks had a remarkable run last month, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both posting their strongest monthly percentage gains in 33 years.
Trump said his administration was crafting retaliatory measures against China as punishment for the pandemic, once again sparking tariff fears that rattled markets through much of the past two years.
Trump has blamed China for what he says is “misinformation” when the virus emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan and then quickly spread around the world.
“Trump poking China was the last thing markets needed given so much present economic and financial uncertainty,” Carter said.
A mixed bag of earnings, particularly a disappointing report from Amazon.com Inc, along with a fresh round of dismal economic data, also weighed on sentiment.
US manufacturing activity last month skidded to an 11-year low as lockdowns shuttered factories, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers’ index.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 622.03 points, or 2.55 percent, to 23,723.69, the S&P 500 lost 81.72 points, or 2.81 percent, to 2,830.71, and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 284.60 points, or 3.2 percent, to 8,604.95.
For the week, the Dow Jones and the S&P both fell 0.2 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 0.3 percent.
All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 closed in the red on Friday, with energy companies suffering the largest percentage drop.
The corporate reporting season has crossed the midpoint, with 275 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported quarterly results. Of those, 68 percent have beaten consensus estimates.
In aggregate, first-quarter S&P 500 earnings are seen having fallen 12.7 percent from a year earlier, a stark reversal from the 6.3 percent annual growth forecast on Jan. 1.
Tesla Inc on Friday plunged 10.3 percent after chief executive Elon Musk said in a tweet that the electric-vehicle maker’s stock price was “too high.”
Amazon.com shares slid 7.6 percent after the online retailer said that pandemic-related expenses could lead to its first quarterly loss in five years.
Apple Inc’s quarterly results beat expectations, but the iPhone maker declined to provide current-quarter forecasts. Its shares lost 1.6 percent.
Exxon Mobil Corp dropped 7.2 percent after the company reported a drop in profit due to a massive US$3 billion writedown on plummeting oil demand and prices.
Rival Chevron Corp posted a 38 percent profit increase, boosted by asset sales, and slashed spending plans. Its shares dipped 2.8 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 5.23-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 4.40-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and two new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 17 new highs and 12 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 10.17 billion shares, compared with the 12.19 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
