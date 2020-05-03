The coronavirus will create a new kind of tourist

Post-pandemic tourism might see countries placing visitor quotas for popular destinations, while a weaker aviation industry would mean fewer connecting flights, which would favor major transportation hubs

By Tyler Cowen / Bloomberg Opinion





Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist.

I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it encourages global trade and peace.

Yet in the near future, at least, tourism is likely to be more modest.

Tourists view the Treasury in the ancient city of Petra in Jordan on Feb. 13, 2017. Photo: AP

First of all, many more trips would be done by car to nearby places, as flying still would seem like a risky endeavor. Living in northern Virginia, I am starting to think I actually will sample the charm of western Connecticut, or revisit Memphis, Tennessee, two trips I otherwise would not make. They are also relatively cheap outings, and that would matter, as many incomes are contracting.

Still, even in a recession I think the demand to travel would be high, if only because people feel restless and cooped up. There is also pent-up demand to see family, friends and business associates.

Tourists would look for places that seem safe to visit. My daughter has asked me how long it would take to drive to Newfoundland, Canada. I have always wanted to see Newfoundland’s beautiful scenery, and with a large territory and a population of only about half a million, it seems ideally suited for social distancing.

The problem, of course, is that Newfoundland might not be so keen about seeing me. It is already difficult for Americans to enter Canada, and Newfoundland requires 14 days of self-isolation for arrivals within Canada.

Hawaii, another area with a relatively good COVID-19 public health record and a prime vacation spot, also insists on 14 days quarantine for non-essential visitors.

Not all of those restrictions would be in place a year from now, but it is easy to see the problem here: The safest areas would also be the most restrictive. Even if airlines test their passengers for COVID-19, vacation spots might remain nervous about letting in too many outsiders.

Some of the safer locales might decide to open up, perhaps with visitor quotas. Many tourists would rush there, either occasioning a counterreaction — that is, reducing the destination’s appeal — or filling the quota very rapidly.

Then everyone would resume their search for the next open spot, whether it is Nova Scotia or Iceland. Tourists would compete for status by asking: “Did you get in before the door shut?”

Some countries might allow visitors to only their more distant (and less desirable?) locales, enforcing movements with electronic monitoring. Central Australia, anyone? I have always wanted to see the northwest coast of New Zealand’s South Island.

Some of the world’s poorer countries might pursue a “herd immunity” strategy, not intentionally, but because their public health institutions are too weak to mount an effective response to COVID-19.

A year and a half from now, some of those countries likely would be open to tourism. They would not be able to prove they are safe, but they might be fine nonetheless. They would attract the kind of risk-seeking tourist who, pre-COVID-19, might have gone to Mali or the more exotic parts of India.

For Americans, such areas might be found in the Caribbean, which has numerous relatively poor countries dependent on tourism. Those countries will need the money and many would open up to visitors early, figuring they have little to lose. Even if the airline industry remains crippled, charter flights would connect these islands to North America. Again, there might be a pattern of particular islands being rapidly swamped, before either they or the tourists decide they have had enough.

Other countries might charge entry fees, much as Bhutan has been doing for a long time. Maybe you can make that Taj Mahal trip — but it would cost an extra US$2,000 upfront. And you might be tested and monitored, and sent back home if you violate the terms of your stay.

Places reachable by direct flights would be increasingly attractive. A smaller aviation sector would make connecting flights more logistically difficult, and passengers would appreciate the certainty that comes from knowing they are approved to enter the country of their final destination and do not have to worry about transfers, delays or cancelations.

That would favor London, Paris, Toronto, Rome and other well-connected cities with lots to see and do. More people would want to visit a single locale and not worry about catching the train to the next city. Or they might prefer a driving tour. How about flying to Paris and then a car trip to the famous cathedrals and towns of Normandy?

Maybe. However, I might start by giving Parkersburg, West Virginia, a try.

