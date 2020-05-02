EUROPEAN UNION
Economy could shrink 12%
The eurozone economy could shrink as much as 12 percent this year and fail to return to its pre-coronavirus size until the end of 2022, according to the European Central Bank. In a range of scenarios published yesterday, a day after it announced more measures to help banks fund companies and households, the bank predicted an uncertain recovery. GDP might rebound by only 4 to 6 percent next year. The report is the latest to show how early predictions of a strong rebound in the second half of the year have given way to uncertainty over the timing of the recovery, as countries plot different paths to ease lockdowns. The central bank published mild, medium and severe scenarios in its analysis. The best outcome would see the economy shrinking 5 percent this year and recouping all of that next year.
AUTOMAKERS
Japan’s sales hit 9-year low
Japan’s monthly auto sales last month fell to a nine-year low, industry data showed yesterday, after a state of emergency called by the government to contain COVID-19 left showrooms deserted. Vehicles sales last month fell 29 percent from the same period a year earlier to 270,393, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association for dealers of Japan’s kei “minicars.” The last time sales were worse was in April 2011, when Japan was struggling to cope with the effects of a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster a month earlier. Sales of minicars, which account for roughly four out of every 10 vehicles sold in Japan, tumbled 34 percent last month, the Japan Minivehicle Association said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Trump mulls restricting fund
President Donald Trump is exploring blocking a government retirement fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk, a person familiar with the internal deliberations said. The Thrift Savings Plan — the federal government’s retirement savings fund — is scheduled to transfer roughly US$50 billion of its international fund to mirror the MSCI All Country World Index, which captures emerging markets, including China. The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board overseeing the fund in 2017 decided the money should be moved by the middle of this year. Opponents of the transfer have engaged in a last-minute effort to stop it. The action would possibly come in the form of an executive order, the person said. A senior administration official said that no decision has been made at this time.
UNITED KINGDOM
Manufacturing shrinks
Manufacturing contracted more than expected and households paid down credit as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers Index for last month fell to the weakest reading since the series began in 1992 and below an initial flash reading published last month. Every sub-index declined from March — including output, new orders and employment — as a nationwide lockdown shuttered businesses and brought activity to a standstill. Consumers paid down the most credit in a month since records began, the Bank of England said in a separate report. It came as retail sales fell the most ever. Mortgage approvals dropped to the lowest level in seven years. The figures underscore the widespread damage the virus has inflicted on the economy as people stay home from work and cannot spend money in shops. Most analysts say the strength of the recovery depends crucially on how much longer the lockdown lasts.
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
UNCERTAINTY: The firm expects a better second quarter, as business activities in China resume, but questions about the third quarter remain Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday reported a 38.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to NT$2.07 billion (US$69.46 million) in the first quarter of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.8, the lowest level in more than a decade. Blaming the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted its production in China, the company booked a 14.89 percent annual increase in operating expenses to NT$12.76 billion for last quarter. Revenue increased slightly by 2.96 percent to NT$55.7 billion after consolidating sales generated from its recently acquired Thai unit, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL,
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,