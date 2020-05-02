World Business Quick Take

EUROPEAN UNION

Economy could shrink 12%

The eurozone economy could shrink as much as 12 percent this year and fail to return to its pre-coronavirus size until the end of 2022, according to the European Central Bank. In a range of scenarios published yesterday, a day after it announced more measures to help banks fund companies and households, the bank predicted an uncertain recovery. GDP might rebound by only 4 to 6 percent next year. The report is the latest to show how early predictions of a strong rebound in the second half of the year have given way to uncertainty over the timing of the recovery, as countries plot different paths to ease lockdowns. The central bank published mild, medium and severe scenarios in its analysis. The best outcome would see the economy shrinking 5 percent this year and recouping all of that next year.

AUTOMAKERS

Japan’s sales hit 9-year low

Japan’s monthly auto sales last month fell to a nine-year low, industry data showed yesterday, after a state of emergency called by the government to contain COVID-19 left showrooms deserted. Vehicles sales last month fell 29 percent from the same period a year earlier to 270,393, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association for dealers of Japan’s kei “minicars.” The last time sales were worse was in April 2011, when Japan was struggling to cope with the effects of a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster a month earlier. Sales of minicars, which account for roughly four out of every 10 vehicles sold in Japan, tumbled 34 percent last month, the Japan Minivehicle Association said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Trump mulls restricting fund

President Donald Trump is exploring blocking a government retirement fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk, a person familiar with the internal deliberations said. The Thrift Savings Plan — the federal government’s retirement savings fund — is scheduled to transfer roughly US$50 billion of its international fund to mirror the MSCI All Country World Index, which captures emerging markets, including China. The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board overseeing the fund in 2017 decided the money should be moved by the middle of this year. Opponents of the transfer have engaged in a last-minute effort to stop it. The action would possibly come in the form of an executive order, the person said. A senior administration official said that no decision has been made at this time.

UNITED KINGDOM

Manufacturing shrinks

Manufacturing contracted more than expected and households paid down credit as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers Index for last month fell to the weakest reading since the series began in 1992 and below an initial flash reading published last month. Every sub-index declined from March — including output, new orders and employment — as a nationwide lockdown shuttered businesses and brought activity to a standstill. Consumers paid down the most credit in a month since records began, the Bank of England said in a separate report. It came as retail sales fell the most ever. Mortgage approvals dropped to the lowest level in seven years. The figures underscore the widespread damage the virus has inflicted on the economy as people stay home from work and cannot spend money in shops. Most analysts say the strength of the recovery depends crucially on how much longer the lockdown lasts.