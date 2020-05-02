Oil prices yesterday rose, extending the previous session’s gains, as major producers began output cuts to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, while data showed that US crude inventories grew less than expected.
Still, prices lost some of their earlier gains as this month began with more of the volatility that made last month one of the most turbulent in the history of oil trading, when US futures briefly crashed into negative territory.
Brent crude for July delivery, which started trading yesterday as the new front-month contract, was up US$0.22, or 0.8 percent, at US$26.70 per barrel. Brent rose 12 percent on Thursday and rose about 11 percent last month, but the international benchmark has sagged about 60 percent this year on the coronavirus impact.
US crude for delivery next month rose US$0.34, or 1.8 percent, to US$19.18 per barrel, having gained 25 percent in the previous session.
However, US oil fell for a fourth month last month and has tumbled 70 percent this year.
Reflecting the output cuts agreed between OPEC and other major producers like Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, the imbalance between oil supply and demand is to set to be halved to 13.6 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, and drop further to 6.1 million bpd next month, Rystad Energy reported.
“While this may seem like a drastic improvement from April, the oil market is not magically fixed,” Rystad oil market analyst Louise Dickson said.
“The storage issue still looms large,” she said, referring to storage space worldwide rapidly dwindling.
Prices are likely to fall further even as countries begin to ease restrictions imposed to counter the viral outbreak and the output cuts by big producers would not fix the supply glut, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Some analysts estimate that the shortfall is as much as about 30 million bpd of demand that has evaporated amid the pandemic, with much of the world’s population still under some form of economic and social lockdown.
That dwarfs the nearly 10 million bpd cuts agreed between OPEC and other producers, reductions that officially began yesterday.
Underlining the difficulties some producers face, Iraq would struggle to meet its quota of cutting output by nearly a quarter, industry sources said, with oil majors that pump the lion’s share of the country’s production so far resisting calls for cuts.
