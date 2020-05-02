US job losses have kept soaring amid the nationwide shutdowns to battle COVID-19, now surpassing 30 million in six weeks, and a record number of workers are receiving unemployment benefits, the US Department of Labor said on Thursday.
Another 3.84 million US workers filed first-time claims for jobless benefits in the week ended on Saturday last week, according to the department’s weekly data.
Even as the government rushed to expand benefits and provide aid to small businesses to pay their workers through the Paycheck Protection Program and other measures, the total number of workers actually receiving jobless benefits surged by more than 2.2 million in the week to a record 17.99 million.
However, that figure is reported with a two-week lag, and with state unemployment offices overwhelmed by applicants swamping their archaic computer systems, many people have not been able to file claims or have not received a decision on whether they would receive them.
Although the jobless claims data do not directly correlate with the all-important monthly unemployment report, due out next week, the surge in people who have lost jobs is a good indication of bad news to come.
“We expect job losses in April will be shockingly high,” High Frequency Economics chief US economist Rubeela Farooqi said in an analysis. “Labor market conditions have deteriorated sharply in response to the economy largely being closed for virus containment.”
The unemployment rate in March jumped to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent a month earlier, but that was before the strictest lockdowns were imposed nationwide.
Layoffs accelerated last month and economists expect the rate to surge into double digits when the Department of Labor releases the latest jobs report on Friday next week.
“The unemployment rate could approach the record high set during the Great Depression,” economist Joel Naroff said.
“Some firms that have held on now realize the economy will not open all at once and they are starting to furlough workers,” Naroff said.
Even though the jobless claims show applications slowing slightly, “with states using Cro-Magnum era unemployment computer systems, the backlogs remain high,” he said.
