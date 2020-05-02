Apple Inc reported quarterly revenue that grew 1 percent, but did not provide a forecast for the first time in more than a decade, sparking concern that performance would suffer later this year. The shares fell 2.6 percent in extended trading.
CEO Tim Cook said that Apple experienced a “very depressed” period in late March and early last month, in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, but saw a “pickup” in the second half of this month.
The company raised its dividend and expanded a share buyback plan by US$50 billion.
Photo: Reuters
Fiscal second-quarter sales came in at US$58.3 billion, compared with US$58 billion a year earlier. That beat Wall Street estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
IPhone revenue was US$28.96 billion, down 7 percent, but also topping analysts’ expectations.
Services sales jumped 17 percent to US$13.35 billion, while the wearables and accessories business climbed 23 percent to US$6.28 billion.
“The last part of March and the first part of April were very depressed, and then we’ve seen a pickup relative to that period of time in the second half of April,” Cook said in an interview. “I would attribute that partially to the new products that we were able to launch at end of March and early April, the economic stimulus and probably some level of people getting a bit more used to that this is going to last a little while.”
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant did not provide guidance for its quarter ending next month due to the ongoing complications from COVID-19.
“It just spooks people about just how bad the second quarter is going to be,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Mike Walkley said.
During a conference call, chief financial officer Luca Maestri suggested that challenges continue in this quarter.
“On iPhone and wearables, we expect the year-over-year revenue performance to worsen in the June quarter relative to the March quarter,” he said. “On iPad and Mac, we expect the year-over-year revenue performance to improve.”
Apple has been uniquely affected by the pandemic. In late January, many of its Asia-based suppliers and manufacturers ground to a halt as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
That resulted in shipping delays for devices and supply constraints.
Around that time, it closed all 42 retail stores in China, a key source of revenue for the company, and then shut its other retail locations. It is still waiting to reopen most of them.
In January, the company had projected fiscal second-quarter sales of between US$63 billion and US$67 billion, but it pulled the guidance in February as the pandemic started to spread outside of China.
On Thursday, Maestri said that digital content services, such as Apple TV+ and Music, would remain strong, but that the AppleCare warranty business and revenue from advertising deals would again dip.
App Store revenue grew double digits in the fiscal second quarter, with paid subscriptions topping 550 million, he said.
“Our active installed base of devices reached an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories,” Maestri said. “We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments in all areas of our business.”
Apple’s sales in China during the quarter dipped by about US$760 million, with increases reported in Europe and Asia Pacific outside of China. The company reported slight annual sales declines in the US and Japan.
It launched some new products in the quarter, including the new iPad Pro and a pair of Macs, but the iPhone SE’s debut was delayed about a month into this quarter.
The CEO also praised the new iPhone SE’s US$399 starting price, saying it would attract people looking to switch from Google’s Android and appeal to fans of smaller smartphones.
Net income was US$11.25 billion, or US$2.55 per share, compared with US$11.56 billion, or US$2.46 per share, a year earlier.
