Global smartphone shipments suffered their greatest annual decline last quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, market research and intelligence firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report on Thursday.
Shipments last quarter fell 11.7 percent year-on-year to 275.8 million units, IDC preliminary data showed.
The decline in the first quarter was unsurprising as the pandemic brought production in China to a halt, with most of the world following suit by the end of March, IDC said.
Photo: AP
Shipments in China, where the virus first originated, fell by 20.3 percent on an annual basis.
This greatly affected the overall smartphone market as the country on average provides almost a quarter of global shipments, IDC said, adding that the US and Europe also posted significant annual declines of 16.1 and 18.3 percent respectively last quarter.
“What started as primarily a supply-side problem initially limited to China has grown into a global economic crisis with the demand-side impact starting to show by the end of the quarter,” IDC research director Nabila Popal wrote in the report.
The spread of the virus across the world has dealt a heavy blow to consumer confidence as businesses came under pressure, Popal said.
“Consumers get increasingly cautious about their spending in such uncertain times and it is hard to think smartphone purchases won’t suffer as a result,” she said, adding that smartphone sales were further dampened by the closure of brick-and-mortar stores.
The top three smartphone vendors with the largest market shares — Samsung Electronics Co, Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Apple Inc — posted declines of 18.9 percent, 17.1 percent and 0.4 percent respectively in shipments last quarter.
However, shipments at Chinese smartphone vendors Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃), with the fourth and fifth-largest market share respectively, increased by 6.1 percent and 7 percent respectively last quarter on new models launched before the outbreak.
Although market demand in China showed positive signs last month with higher-than-expected orders in March, IDC research manager Will Wing said it is unlikely to be sustained.
“The global economic downturn is expected to have an adverse impact on the Chinese economy and consumer sentiment, as well and only allow the market to achieve annual growth in the fourth quarter,” he said.
The sluggish market demand might also lead to the biggest-ever decline in production this quarter, Taipei-based TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said as it forecast a 16.5 percent annual drop in output.
Global smartphone production is to fall to 287 million units, it said.
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
UNCERTAINTY: The firm expects a better second quarter, as business activities in China resume, but questions about the third quarter remain Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday reported a 38.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to NT$2.07 billion (US$69.46 million) in the first quarter of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.8, the lowest level in more than a decade. Blaming the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted its production in China, the company booked a 14.89 percent annual increase in operating expenses to NT$12.76 billion for last quarter. Revenue increased slightly by 2.96 percent to NT$55.7 billion after consolidating sales generated from its recently acquired Thai unit, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL,
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,