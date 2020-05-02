Virus Outbreak: Global smartphone shipments in Q1 hit record decline

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Global smartphone shipments suffered their greatest annual decline last quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, market research and intelligence firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report on Thursday.

Shipments last quarter fell 11.7 percent year-on-year to 275.8 million units, IDC preliminary data showed.

The decline in the first quarter was unsurprising as the pandemic brought production in China to a halt, with most of the world following suit by the end of March, IDC said.

A man passes an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones in a shopping mall in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Shipments in China, where the virus first originated, fell by 20.3 percent on an annual basis.

This greatly affected the overall smartphone market as the country on average provides almost a quarter of global shipments, IDC said, adding that the US and Europe also posted significant annual declines of 16.1 and 18.3 percent respectively last quarter.

“What started as primarily a supply-side problem initially limited to China has grown into a global economic crisis with the demand-side impact starting to show by the end of the quarter,” IDC research director Nabila Popal wrote in the report.

The spread of the virus across the world has dealt a heavy blow to consumer confidence as businesses came under pressure, Popal said.

“Consumers get increasingly cautious about their spending in such uncertain times and it is hard to think smartphone purchases won’t suffer as a result,” she said, adding that smartphone sales were further dampened by the closure of brick-and-mortar stores.

The top three smartphone vendors with the largest market shares — Samsung Electronics Co, Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Apple Inc — posted declines of 18.9 percent, 17.1 percent and 0.4 percent respectively in shipments last quarter.

However, shipments at Chinese smartphone vendors Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃), with the fourth and fifth-largest market share respectively, increased by 6.1 percent and 7 percent respectively last quarter on new models launched before the outbreak.

Although market demand in China showed positive signs last month with higher-than-expected orders in March, IDC research manager Will Wing said it is unlikely to be sustained.

“The global economic downturn is expected to have an adverse impact on the Chinese economy and consumer sentiment, as well and only allow the market to achieve annual growth in the fourth quarter,” he said.

The sluggish market demand might also lead to the biggest-ever decline in production this quarter, Taipei-based TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said as it forecast a 16.5 percent annual drop in output.

Global smartphone production is to fall to 287 million units, it said.