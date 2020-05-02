Office leasing last month weakened in most Asian markets, including Taipei, although the local office market remains in favor of landlords, a survey by international property consultancy Knight Frank LLP found.
Corporations are postponing leasing deals across the Asia-Pacific region as uncertainty builds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a decline in leasing activity in 11 of 15 office markets, Knight Frank said in a report released on Wednesday.
Activity slowed in Taipei, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Shanghai, Beijing and New Delhi, while it remained stable in Manila and Hong Kong, and China’s Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
“The need to preserve cash and cut expenditure is putting a hold on corporate real-estate decisions such as strategic relocations or fit-out projects that require significant capital outlay,” said Tim Armstrong, head of Knight Frank’s regional occupier services.
However, the consultancy said that it expects companies are pausing rather than canceling leasing activity outright.
Already, Knight Frank said that it is seeing demand in some areas, such as food, telecommunications, online education and manufacturing.
The markets seeing an uptick over the past two weeks are South Korea and China, which are firmly in recovery, Armstrong said.
The e-commerce logistics sector remains active in southern China, he added.
The market is still in favor of landlords in Taipei, where office demand outpaces supply and a “flight to quality” trend suggests that rents could continue growing, Knight Frank said.
Although many companies have instituted work-from-home arrangements, the demise of the physical office is unlikely, it said.
“A physical office creates a much-needed barrier between work and home life, and the ongoing crisis won’t eliminate the need for office space,” Armstrong said.
Knight Frank strategic consultancy head Neil McLocklin said that businesses are keen to return to normalcy, but their staff would need assurances that it is safe to do so.
Employees might return to a different working environment, where perhaps every other desk would be vacant to allow social distancing and guarantee safe interactions, McLocklin said.
