S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Taiwan’s sovereign credit rating with a stable outlook, saying that the nation might resume economic growth next year from an expected contraction this year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The international agency maintains Taiwan’s long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings at “AA-” and “A-1+” respectively on belief that the nation’s robust asset positions, strong monetary flexibility and competitive private sector would uphold its credit profile amid the pandemic.
The affirmation came even though S&P Global said that Taiwan’s financial health would deteriorate modestly, owing to relief and stimulus measures.
The extra spending would not add much strain to government debt, the ratings agency said.
The pandemic could push Taiwan’s economy into a 1.2 percent decline with unemployment rising to 4.4 percent this year, it said.
Effective containment and mitigation, coupled with a strong healthcare system, has helped Taiwan avoid stringent lockdowns in many other parts of the region, allowing domestic economic activity to weather the storm better than its peers, S&P Global said.
Nevertheless, Taiwan’s open economy would be affected by softening external demand, a collapse in tourist arrivals and a dimming outlook for the semiconductor industry in the second half of this year, it said.
S&P Global said it expects the virus effects to be temporary, and as the crisis recedes, Taiwan would stage a strong economic recovery, led by its electronics manufacturing sector.
Taiwan’s semiconductor foundries have emerged unrivaled in making high-end integrated circuits, it said.
“Demand for advanced chips from 5G network deployment, big data processing, analytics and artificial intelligence will drive investment growth and economic activity,” S&P Global said.
Taiwan’s GDP would rebound 4 percent next year, it added.
The ratings agency looked at the marginal investment benefit from the relocation of some production chains by Taiwanese manufacturers to respond to mounting costs in China, US-China trade tensions and incentives from Taiwan’s government.
S&P Global said it might lower Taiwan’s credit ratings if its fiscal deficit widens structurally due to a failure to adjust to unfavorable demographics or external shocks, resulting in higher government debt.
Taiwan has one of the fastest-aging populations in Asia, which can limit long-term growth potential in the absence of productivity growth, the agency said.
Credit downgrades might also occur if cross-strait relations sour, resulting in heightened geopolitical risks and adverse effects on economic performance, S&P Global said.
For the time being, cross-strait and international trade relations remain conducive to Taiwan’s economic stability, it said.
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
UNCERTAINTY: The firm expects a better second quarter, as business activities in China resume, but questions about the third quarter remain Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday reported a 38.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to NT$2.07 billion (US$69.46 million) in the first quarter of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.8, the lowest level in more than a decade. Blaming the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted its production in China, the company booked a 14.89 percent annual increase in operating expenses to NT$12.76 billion for last quarter. Revenue increased slightly by 2.96 percent to NT$55.7 billion after consolidating sales generated from its recently acquired Thai unit, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL,
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,