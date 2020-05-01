World Business Quick Take

GAMING

ITC probing Switch patent

Shares of Nintendo Co yesterday fell after the US International Trade Commission (ITC) said it was investigating alleged patent infringement involving the Japanese firm’s Switch game console. The commission said in a statement it had voted to begin an investigation of “certain portable gaming console systems with attachable handheld controllers and components” covering Nintendo in Japan and the US. The investigation came after California-based Gamevice Inc filed a complaint on March 27, alleging Nintendo products infringe its patent.

FINANCIALS

SocGen posts Q1 loss

Societe Generale SA (SocGen) yesterday reported a surprise first-quarter loss after income from its stock-trading unit was wiped out in the market volatility caused by the pandemic and the bank set aside 820 million euros (US$892 million) to cover bad loans. The French lender said revenue from equities trading and the business of servicing hedge funds slumped 99 percent to just 9 million euros, contributing to a 40 percent decline at the trading business. It posted a 326 million euro loss, after a profit of 686 million euros a year earlier.

AIRLINES

JAL posts operating loss

Japan Airlines Co (JAL) yesterday reported its first quarterly operating loss in at least eight years and suspended its annual dividend as the pandemic hits the travel industry. Operating loss was ￥19.5 billion (US$183 million) in the latest quarter, the first deficit since the company relisted on the stock exchange in 2012, while sales fell 21 percent to ￥280 billion. The company did not give full-year forecasts, saying there is no sign that the pandemic is coming under control globally and its impact is hard to predict.

RETAIL

Sainsbury warns of profit hit

British supermarket group J Sainsbury PLC yesterday estimated a hit of ￡500 million (US$623.9 million) from the costs of dealing with the pandemic and said it would defer any dividend payment decisions until later in the financial year. It said that under its base case scenario, the hit to costs would be broadly offset by stronger grocery sales and approximately ￡450 million in business rates relief. That would mean group underlying profit before tax for the fiscal year ending in March 2021 would be broadly unchanged from the ￡586 million reported for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

CHEMICALS

BASF profit falls 37%

German chemicals giant BASF AG yesterday reported a slump in profits in the first quarter, abandoning its financial targets for the full year over disruption from the coronavirus. Revenue rose 7 percent to 16.8 billion euros in the January-March period, but it was not enough to stop net profit sliding 37 percent to 885 million euros. BASF said that its previous projections “will not be able to be met.”

SOUTH AFRICA

S&P lowers debt to ‘BB-’

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday cut the nation deeper into junk territory amid concern the pandemic would send the economy into a sharp downturn. The ratings firm downgraded the nation’s long-term foreign-currency rating to “BB-,” three notches below investment-grade, from “BB.” It said the nation’s cost of servicing public debt would climb to about 6.5 percent of GDP by 2023. The Treasury said it was “disappointed” by the downgrade.