Microsoft expects digital reboot from pandemic, profit up

AFP, WASHINGTON





Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31.

However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency.

Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses the Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru, India, on Feb. 25. Photo: AFP

“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said.

“From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security — we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” Nadella said.

Microsoft said profit in the quarter rose 22 percent from a year ago to US$10.8 billion. Its shares rose 3 percent in after-hours trade on Wednesday.

Revenue rose 15 percent to US$35 billion, with “minimal net impact” from the pandemic.

Microsoft, which has shifted its focus in recent years from consumer to business services, said it saw gains in its Office commercial and cloud revenues of 13 percent.

Its “intelligent cloud,” which includes its Azure platform for enterprise, saw a 27 percent jump in revenue to US$12.3 billion.

“The company is insulated right now more than others from big impacts from COVID-19,” as it does not rely on “discretionary” consumer spending or advertising, Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead said.

NOKIA SALES DENT

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia Oyj reported improved first-quarter profit, but said the pandemic dented sales by about 200 million euros (US$217.6 million) mainly due to supply issues associated with disruptions in China.

The company based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 33 million euros for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 116 million euros a year earlier.

Sales were down 2 percent at 4.9 billion euros.

CEO Rajeev Suri said Nokia did not see a decline in demand in the first quarter, but added that as the coronavirus situation develops “an increase in supply and delivery challenges in a number of countries is possible and some customers may reassess their spending plans.”

Suri said Nokia expected the COVID-19 impact into its operations to be largest in the second quarter, adding that “our industry is fairly resilient to the crisis, although not immune.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has made vividly clear the critical importance of connectivity to keep society functioning. We’re continuing to advance our 5G roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and our COVID-19 mitigation actions in R&D have been very successful,” he said.

Nokia said it has now recorded 70 commercial 5G deals with 21 live networks.

Additional reporting by AP