Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31.
However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency.
Photo: AFP
“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said.
“From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security — we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” Nadella said.
Microsoft said profit in the quarter rose 22 percent from a year ago to US$10.8 billion. Its shares rose 3 percent in after-hours trade on Wednesday.
Revenue rose 15 percent to US$35 billion, with “minimal net impact” from the pandemic.
Microsoft, which has shifted its focus in recent years from consumer to business services, said it saw gains in its Office commercial and cloud revenues of 13 percent.
Its “intelligent cloud,” which includes its Azure platform for enterprise, saw a 27 percent jump in revenue to US$12.3 billion.
“The company is insulated right now more than others from big impacts from COVID-19,” as it does not rely on “discretionary” consumer spending or advertising, Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead said.
NOKIA SALES DENT
Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia Oyj reported improved first-quarter profit, but said the pandemic dented sales by about 200 million euros (US$217.6 million) mainly due to supply issues associated with disruptions in China.
The company based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 33 million euros for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 116 million euros a year earlier.
Sales were down 2 percent at 4.9 billion euros.
CEO Rajeev Suri said Nokia did not see a decline in demand in the first quarter, but added that as the coronavirus situation develops “an increase in supply and delivery challenges in a number of countries is possible and some customers may reassess their spending plans.”
Suri said Nokia expected the COVID-19 impact into its operations to be largest in the second quarter, adding that “our industry is fairly resilient to the crisis, although not immune.”
“The COVID-19 crisis has made vividly clear the critical importance of connectivity to keep society functioning. We’re continuing to advance our 5G roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and our COVID-19 mitigation actions in R&D have been very successful,” he said.
Nokia said it has now recorded 70 commercial 5G deals with 21 live networks.
Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday warned on looming defaults and the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. Provisions for soured credit might have hit the highest in more than six years and the lender scrapped its minimum target for its capital buffers, it said in a statement. At the same time, Deutsche Bank said revenue and net income beat analyst estimates during the three-month period, for a large part unaffected by the outbreak. “This extraordinary economic environment suggests that we will see a higher level of credit defaults,” Deutsche Bank said. It said it
Big Tech firms set to report quarterly results in the coming days are facing the challenge of spotlighting their roles battling the COVID-19 pandemic without seeming as though they are cashing in on upheaval from the health crisis. Normal talk about profits and revenue projections is likely to be replaced by discussions on how the world’s most powerful companies are helping research for a COVID-19 treatment, protecting workers and easing the pains of locked-down consumers. Quarterly updates are due this week from Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. What “we’ll see is a big portion of
European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak. Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate
Oil on Friday edged lower for the week after paring losses following a dramatic collapse on Monday that saw prices in New York plunge below zero for the first time in history. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery on Friday rose 2.7 percent to US$16.94 per barrel, closing the curtain on a tumultuous week of wild price swings. US operators have started to shut old wells and halt new drilling, actions that could reduce output by 20 percent. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.5 percent to US$21.44 per barrel. Russia’s seaborne exports from the Baltic are to fall to a 10-year