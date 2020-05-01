France, Spain sink into deep slump

LABOR LOSS: Germany saw its unemployment rate climb to 5.8 percent and jobless claims increase by a record 373,000 last month, as demand for labor plunged

Bloomberg





The French and Spanish economies plunged into record contractions and German unemployment surged amid virus shutdowns that are dragging Europe into its deepest recession of the postwar era.

First-quarter figures released yesterday showed that France shrank 5.8 percent, the most since 1949, while Spain slid 5.2 percent.

The slump highlights the dramatic effect of government-ordered shutdowns, as just two weeks of closures and restrictions were sufficient to snuff out growth for the entire quarter.

A handout photograph released by the Spanish Prime Minister’s press office shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez chairing a meeting of the technical committee for de-escalation amid a COVID-19 lockdown, at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid yesterday. Photo: EFE

In Germany, labor market figures released yesterday showed that jobless claims surged by a record 373,000 last month, far exceeding all estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Applications for state wage support climbed to unprecedented levels, and demand for labor plunged, the German Federal Employment Agency said.

“The corona pandemic should lead to Germany’s worst post-war recession — the labor market is under immense pressure as a result,” agency Chairman Detlef Scheele said in a statement.

The jobless rate spiked to 5.8 percent, the highest level in three years.

The pandemic has dragged economies across the globe into a tumult that was unthinkable at the start of the year. The Chinese economy shrank for the first time in decades in the first quarter and the US saw its record expansion come to an end.

The IMF expects global GDP to contract 3 percent this year, with the eurozone dropping 7.5 percent.

The French economy is already in a technical recession after a small 0.1 percent contraction at the end of last year.

In the first quarter of this year, consumer spending dropped more than 6 percent and investment plunged 11.8 percent, statistics office Insee said. In March alone, household spending fell 18 percent.

The economic destruction — from businesses collapsing to job cuts — has come, despite central banks and governments pumping trillions of US dollars into their economies to keep them afloat.

The European Central Bank has been at the forefront of the stimulus, unveiling a huge bond-buying program in March.

There have been signs of a pickup in activity as some factories reopen. Electricity use in the EU rose for the first time in eight weeks.

Even as confinement eases, lasting economic damage is likely, with many small companies going out of businesses, and consumers worried about both job prospects and health less likely to spend.

French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire has repeatedly warned that the recovery would be “long, difficult, and costly,” and require further fiscal stimulus.