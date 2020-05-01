The COVID-19 pandemic ended a decade of US economic expansion, but the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday pledged to use every tool it has to help fuel a recovery.
The central bank warned that the virus continues to pose “considerable risks” to the economy, which after a 4.8 percent contraction in the first quarter of the year is likely to will see an “unprecedented” decline in the second quarter.
Moreover, after record job losses in just a few weeks, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that unemployment would take time to come down to the low level of recent years.
The GDP fall in the January-March period — the biggest drop in 12 years — came after the pandemic forced businesses to close and halted purchases and investments, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.
Powell told a press briefing that “economic activity will likely drop at an unprecedented rate in the second quarter” at a rate “worse than we’ve seen.”
Economists are predicting a decline in growth by as much as 40 percent in the second quarter amid the collapse in consumer spending and business investment.
Job losses have hit 26 million since the middle of March and companies are beginning to make more permanent cuts due to the uncertain outlook, including aerospace giant Boeing Co, which plans to slash 10 percent of its workforce.
It would take “some time to get back to anything nearly resembling full employment,” Powell said.
The central bank moved quickly to get ahead of the bad news, slashing the benchmark lending rate to zero by the middle of last month following two emergency meetings.
The Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday pledged to hold rates at zero “until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
While the US economy should rebound in the third quarter, “it’s unlikely that it would bring us quickly all the way back to pre-crisis levels,” Powell said.
The Fed is “committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy ... to assure that the recovery when it comes will be as robust as possible,” he said.
While the US Congress has also moved quickly to provide support for businesses and households, “it may well be the case that the economy will need more support from all of us, if the recovery is to be a robust one,” he said.
Now is “not the time” to let a concern about fiscal deficits “get in the way of us winning this battle,” he said.
“This is the time to use the great fiscal power of the United States to do what we can to support the economy and try to get through this with as little damage to the longer run productive capacity of the economy as possible,” he added.
While the Fed cannot spend and its powers are limited to lending to viable borrowers, he said it would do everything it can “to the absolute limit of those powers.”
The FOMC pledged to continue its efforts to inject funds into the financial system to ensure it does not freeze up, including buying US Treasury debt, mortgage-backed securities and other corporate debt “in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning.”
