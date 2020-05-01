Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





COMPUTERS

MSI plans reduced dividend

Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc later this year. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported that revenue decreased 3.34 percent year-on-year to NT$28.5 billion (US$956.3 million).

E-COMMERCE

Kuobrothers net profit surges

Kuobrothers Corp (創業家兄弟) yesterday reported that net profit last quarter surged 87.08 percent year-on-year to a record-high NT$35.9 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.13. Revenue rose 12.05 percent on an annual basis to NT$1.28 billion, while gross profit soared 23.26 percent to NT$269.94 million, the firm said. Attributing the growth to a surge in online shopping activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said that sales of toilet paper, sanitary products and ready-to-eat meals last quarter posted the strongest increases on its Buy123 platform. Shopping site MySport also witnessed robust sales of home exercise equipment, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Parade posts record profit

Parade Technologies Ltd (譜瑞), which supplies mixed-signal ICs and display chips, yesterday reported net income of US$20.69 million for the first quarter, up from US$18.59 million a year earlier and the highest first-quarter result in its history. Earnings per share were US$0.27, up from US$0.24 a year earlier, which the company attributed to growth in its high-speed signal transmission interface solutions segment and strong demand from flat-panel makers for its embedded DisplayPort timing controllers. Revenue in the first quarter rose 4.95 percent from the same period last year to US$98.36 million, the company said in a statement. Parade forecast that revenue for this quarter would grow by between 7 percent and 17 percent from last quarter to between US$105 million and US$115 million, with a gross margin of between 41.5 percent and 44.5 percent.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC maintains wage hikes

Despite the pandemic’s effects on business, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) last month raised salaries for its employees by 3 to 5 percent for the fifth consecutive year. From 2016 to last year, it has implemented an average 3 to 5 percent annual pay increase and decided to maintain the same hike level this year, TSMC said on Wednesday. TSMC is widely considered a bellwether in the industry and its pay hikes are expected to spur others in the semiconductor sector to follow suit. The company on April 16 reassured investors that it remains upbeat about its business outlook, forecasting annual sales growth of 14 to 19 percent this year on the back of strong anticipated demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications and high-performance computing devices.