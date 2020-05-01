Shipbuilder CSBC Corp Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday launched construction of the nation’s first domestic crane vessel — the Green Jade — after inking an early work agreement with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (台船環海).
CSBC-DEME is a joint venture between CSBC and Belgium’s Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV.
The Green Jade, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, would enable CSBC-DEME to carry out engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the offshore wind energy industry.
The 216.5m vessel is to be equipped with a 4,000-tonne crane, as well as a class-3 dynamite positioning system, CSBC said.
The Green Jade would carry multiple foundation piles and other turbine components per trip while housing up to 160 crew members, it said.
CSBC-DEME plans to use the vessel to provide services to the Hai Long (海龍) offshore wind farm project off the coast of Changhua County, which is being codeveloped by Northland Power Inc, Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源) and Mitsui & Co Ltd.
The vessel would also help transport and install submarine foundations and wind turbines for the Chong Neng (中能) wind farm project off Changhua codeveloped by China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S.
In related news, Germany-based Wpd AG on Wednesday announced that it has inked an agreement with Taiwan Green Power Co Ltd (台灣綠電), a subsidiary of Lealea Group (力麗集團), to jointly develop offshore wind farm site No. 28 off Changhua.
The project, which is expected to be part of a third tender round scheduled for the second half of this year, would have an installed capacity of up to 600 megawatts (MW).
Wpd has sold a 25 percent stake in its 640MW offshore wind farm near Yunlin County to Thailand-based independent power producer Thai Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd.
The company did not disclose the money amount.
Wpd, which is heading another 350MW wind project off the coast of Taoyuan scheduled for commissioning by 2022, is in the process of signing supply agreement while awaiting the financial closure, likely in the fourth quarter of this year.
Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday warned on looming defaults and the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. Provisions for soured credit might have hit the highest in more than six years and the lender scrapped its minimum target for its capital buffers, it said in a statement. At the same time, Deutsche Bank said revenue and net income beat analyst estimates during the three-month period, for a large part unaffected by the outbreak. “This extraordinary economic environment suggests that we will see a higher level of credit defaults,” Deutsche Bank said. It said it
Big Tech firms set to report quarterly results in the coming days are facing the challenge of spotlighting their roles battling the COVID-19 pandemic without seeming as though they are cashing in on upheaval from the health crisis. Normal talk about profits and revenue projections is likely to be replaced by discussions on how the world’s most powerful companies are helping research for a COVID-19 treatment, protecting workers and easing the pains of locked-down consumers. Quarterly updates are due this week from Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. What “we’ll see is a big portion of
European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak. Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate
Oil on Friday edged lower for the week after paring losses following a dramatic collapse on Monday that saw prices in New York plunge below zero for the first time in history. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery on Friday rose 2.7 percent to US$16.94 per barrel, closing the curtain on a tumultuous week of wild price swings. US operators have started to shut old wells and halt new drilling, actions that could reduce output by 20 percent. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.5 percent to US$21.44 per barrel. Russia’s seaborne exports from the Baltic are to fall to a 10-year