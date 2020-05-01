CSBC working on first crane vessel

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Shipbuilder CSBC Corp Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday launched construction of the nation’s first domestic crane vessel — the Green Jade — after inking an early work agreement with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (台船環海).

CSBC-DEME is a joint venture between CSBC and Belgium’s Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV.

The Green Jade, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, would enable CSBC-DEME to carry out engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the offshore wind energy industry.

The 216.5m vessel is to be equipped with a 4,000-tonne crane, as well as a class-3 dynamite positioning system, CSBC said.

The Green Jade would carry multiple foundation piles and other turbine components per trip while housing up to 160 crew members, it said.

CSBC-DEME plans to use the vessel to provide services to the Hai Long (海龍) offshore wind farm project off the coast of Changhua County, which is being codeveloped by Northland Power Inc, Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源) and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

The vessel would also help transport and install submarine foundations and wind turbines for the Chong Neng (中能) wind farm project off Changhua codeveloped by China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S.

In related news, Germany-based Wpd AG on Wednesday announced that it has inked an agreement with Taiwan Green Power Co Ltd (台灣綠電), a subsidiary of Lealea Group (力麗集團), to jointly develop offshore wind farm site No. 28 off Changhua.

The project, which is expected to be part of a third tender round scheduled for the second half of this year, would have an installed capacity of up to 600 megawatts (MW).

Wpd has sold a 25 percent stake in its 640MW offshore wind farm near Yunlin County to Thailand-based independent power producer Thai Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd.

The company did not disclose the money amount.

Wpd, which is heading another 350MW wind project off the coast of Taoyuan scheduled for commissioning by 2022, is in the process of signing supply agreement while awaiting the financial closure, likely in the fourth quarter of this year.