Hua Nan Securities fined for lax internal controls

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) NT$1.44 million (US$48,319) for contravening the Securities and Exchange Act (證交法) due to poor internal controls, which resulted in net losses of NT$4.75 billion last month.

The commission conducted an investigation after the firm on March 24 reported a loss of NT$3.41 billion from derivative warrants transactions, with the figure rising to NT$4.75 billion for the whole month.

“We found that the securities firm failed to establish an effective risk monitoring mechanism for its warrants trading business,” Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

As the firm concentrated on trading index warrants, which track the benchmark TAIEX, it suffered huge losses when local equities plunged in March, Kuo said.

“The firm should have bought enough options or other tools to hedge against volatility on the local equity market, but it decided not to, as it did not want to pay a high cost, along with a higher price, for put options,” Kuo said.

The firm also did not hedge well in February, but luckily still made a net profit of NT$70 million, which might have left it thinking that it was a fluke amid a volatile market, she added.

The investigation also found that the firm’s transaction department ignored repeated warnings from its risk control department in February and March, buying more warrants and increasing its risk exposure, Kuo said.

The transactions were approved by then-Hua Nan president Chen Chin-feng (陳錦峰), who also allowed the transaction department to ignore an internal rule requiring traders to stop losses within five days when exposure is overrun, she said.

Chen, who stepped down on Monday last week, told a commission meeting last month that he felt the rule did not apply to a highly volatile market and that he thought the firm would have endured even more losses if it had stopped trading at that time, Kuo said.

The commission ordered Chen Chin-feng; the transaction department’s director, surnamed Chang (張); and a trader surnamed Chen (陳) to halt their involvement in the firm’s operations for one year. It also reprimanded the risk control department’s director, surnamed Shih (施), saying the department should have increased its warnings, Kuo said.

It has asked the firm to submit an improvement plan and barred it from issuing new warrants, setting up new branches, conducting initial public offerings or raising new funds until the plan is approved.