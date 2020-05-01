Delta net profit fell 39% in Q1

UNCERTAINTY: The firm expects a better second quarter, as business activities in China resume, but questions about the third quarter remain

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday reported a 38.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to NT$2.07 billion (US$69.46 million) in the first quarter of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.8, the lowest level in more than a decade.

Blaming the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted its production in China, the company booked a 14.89 percent annual increase in operating expenses to NT$12.76 billion for last quarter.

Revenue increased slightly by 2.96 percent to NT$55.7 billion after consolidating sales generated from its recently acquired Thai unit, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL, which focuses on the production of power electronics.

Delta Electronics Inc chairman Yancey Hai speaks at an investors’ conference in Taipei on Aug. 1 last year. Photo: CNA

The Thai plant would also produce automation products, with shipments scheduled to start by the end of the year, the company said.

“Our industrial automation segment was down last quarter, as the coronavirus brought everything to a halt,” Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) told an investors’ conference in Taipei. “But with China now back in business, we are expecting better sales this quarter.”

The company was also optimistic on the outlook for business related to infrastructure projects.

Beijing earlier this week vowed to accelerate construction of new infrastructure, which includes information networks.

“We are receiving a lot of rush orders in the infrastructure segment from [makers of] servers, data centers and UPS [uninterruptible power supplies],” Hai said.

Demand for electronic components for laptops is also heavy, he added.

“EMS [electronics manufacturing services] companies have been contacting us non-stop for supplies as they try to fulfill orders,” he said.

However, the question remains whether such demand would extend into the third quarter.

“There’s a lot of [market] volatility right now... Things are changing day to day, we must be very cautious,” Hai said.

The business outlook for Delta’s automotive electronics segment remains hazy, as US automakers have yet to relaunch production due to the pandemic, the company said.

“We are waiting to see how this will play out... The electric vehicle industry has so far been growing slower than expected,” Hai said, adding that the crude oil price slump has dampened market demand.

Nevertheless, the company is optimistic that demand would recover in the long run, Hai said, pointing to declining costs tied to electric vehicle manufacturing.

“Companies such as Tesla have reached economies of scale and are selling their new models at a cheaper price,” Hai said, adding that stricter government regulations on vehicle emissions would drive market demand.