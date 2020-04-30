World Business Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Economy might shrink 7%

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) expects the territory’s economy to contract as much as 7 percent this year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, much worse than his original projection when presenting the budget in February. The economy would contract 4 to 7 percent, Chan said in the Legislative Council, according to an online transcript. The advance first-quarter GDP reading due on Monday next week might be worse than what the territory had experienced during the global financial crisis and the Asian financial turmoil, Chan said.

E-COMMERCE

JD.com files for HK listing

China’s second-largest e-commerce company JD.com Inc (京東) has filed confidentially to list its shares in Hong Kong hoping to raise at least US$2 billion, a report said yesterday. The listing could come as soon as the second half of the year, Bloomberg News said, citing sources with knowledge of the planned deal. JD.com raised US$1.78 billion when it listed on the NASDAQ in New York City in 2014 and now has a market capitalization of US$64 billion.

ADVERTISING

WPP revenue down 30%

WPP PLC revealed the scale of devastation in the advertising industry as revenue fell as much as 30 percent in some regions and senior staff took pay cuts to protect its bottom line. Its like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs tumbled 7.9 percent last month, with greater China down 30 percent, Germany down 15 percent, the UK 9.8 percent and the US 3.7 percent. The world’s biggest advertisement group expects the impact on business from the pandemic to increase in the short term, WPP said in a statement yesterday.

BANKING

Lender braces for losses

Standard Chartered PLC put aside US$956 million against potential losses as souring loans spike during the pandemic, even as a trading boom lifted first-quarter revenue. The company reported the biggest provisions since 2015 as clients across Asia, Africa and the Middle East got into difficulty because of lockdowns and travel restrictions. First-quarter underlying earnings slid 12 percent to US$1.22 billion, beating consensus estimates. Operating income rose 13 percent, boosted by a jump in trading income amid turbulent markets.

BANKING

Barclays profit tumbles in Q1

British banking giant Barclays PLC yesterday said that net profit tumbled 42 percent in the first quarter, hit by the economic shock sparked by the pandemic. Earnings after taxation slumped to ￡605 million (US$753 million) in the three months to the end of last month, compared with ￡1.04 billion a year earlier, Barclays said in a results statement. The lender added it would take a ￡2.1 billion impairment charge on the overall impact of the pandemic, but reassured over its “robust” position.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Stada to sell drugs in China

Stada Arzneimittel AG has signed a partnership agreement with a unit of Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co (石家莊以嶺藥業) to sell its cough and cold syrups in China. The cooperation would help Stada, as it seeks to expand in the country, executive vice president for emerging markets Carsten Cron said. The partnership would also enable Stada to pursue a strategy in China’s e-commerce market for consumer healthcare brands, he said.