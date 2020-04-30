HONG KONG
Economy might shrink 7%
Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) expects the territory’s economy to contract as much as 7 percent this year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, much worse than his original projection when presenting the budget in February. The economy would contract 4 to 7 percent, Chan said in the Legislative Council, according to an online transcript. The advance first-quarter GDP reading due on Monday next week might be worse than what the territory had experienced during the global financial crisis and the Asian financial turmoil, Chan said.
E-COMMERCE
JD.com files for HK listing
China’s second-largest e-commerce company JD.com Inc (京東) has filed confidentially to list its shares in Hong Kong hoping to raise at least US$2 billion, a report said yesterday. The listing could come as soon as the second half of the year, Bloomberg News said, citing sources with knowledge of the planned deal. JD.com raised US$1.78 billion when it listed on the NASDAQ in New York City in 2014 and now has a market capitalization of US$64 billion.
ADVERTISING
WPP revenue down 30%
WPP PLC revealed the scale of devastation in the advertising industry as revenue fell as much as 30 percent in some regions and senior staff took pay cuts to protect its bottom line. Its like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs tumbled 7.9 percent last month, with greater China down 30 percent, Germany down 15 percent, the UK 9.8 percent and the US 3.7 percent. The world’s biggest advertisement group expects the impact on business from the pandemic to increase in the short term, WPP said in a statement yesterday.
BANKING
Lender braces for losses
Standard Chartered PLC put aside US$956 million against potential losses as souring loans spike during the pandemic, even as a trading boom lifted first-quarter revenue. The company reported the biggest provisions since 2015 as clients across Asia, Africa and the Middle East got into difficulty because of lockdowns and travel restrictions. First-quarter underlying earnings slid 12 percent to US$1.22 billion, beating consensus estimates. Operating income rose 13 percent, boosted by a jump in trading income amid turbulent markets.
BANKING
Barclays profit tumbles in Q1
British banking giant Barclays PLC yesterday said that net profit tumbled 42 percent in the first quarter, hit by the economic shock sparked by the pandemic. Earnings after taxation slumped to ￡605 million (US$753 million) in the three months to the end of last month, compared with ￡1.04 billion a year earlier, Barclays said in a results statement. The lender added it would take a ￡2.1 billion impairment charge on the overall impact of the pandemic, but reassured over its “robust” position.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Stada to sell drugs in China
Stada Arzneimittel AG has signed a partnership agreement with a unit of Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co (石家莊以嶺藥業) to sell its cough and cold syrups in China. The cooperation would help Stada, as it seeks to expand in the country, executive vice president for emerging markets Carsten Cron said. The partnership would also enable Stada to pursue a strategy in China’s e-commerce market for consumer healthcare brands, he said.
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said
Swiss food giant Nestle yesterday reported its best quarterly sales growth in nearly five years, as consumers stockpiled everything from Purina pet food to Nescafe coffee and frozen meals to prepare for COVID-19 lockdowns. Sales in North America and Europe were particularly strong last month, helping to drive an overall rise of 4.3 percent in the first three months of the year, the fastest quarterly growth in nearly five years and above analyst expectations for a 3 percent increase. In North America, Purina Pet care sales rose by a double-digit percentage, while Nescafe and Coffee Mate drinks had high single-digit increases. Consumers
CONTINUING INVESTMENTS: The economics ministry approved applications from seven small and medium-sized enterprises to invest a combined NT$2.3 billion The government is planning to reduce the rent for more than 9,000 local businesses by 20 percent, which would save them NT$660 million (21.94 million) in expenses, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ State-owned Enterprise Commission said yesterday. The commission yesterday proposed the rent reductions for companies leasing land from state-owned enterprises, including Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖), Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電), CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Taiwan Water Corp (台水), until the end of the year to help businesses weather the storm sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies could simultaneously apply to delay rental payment until the end of the year,