3M earnings rise in Q1 due to demand for masks

AFP, NEW YORK





Industrial giant 3M Co on Tuesday reported rising quarterly profit as it ramps up production of N95 masks while combating price gouging and fraud amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company manufactures a wide range of products used in myriad industries, but has become prominent during the pandemic as one of the only producers of N95 “respirator” masks, which can protect against the virus.

The masks have been an essential item to hospitals on the front line of the outbreak and have emerged as the object of illicit practices, price gouging and fraud.

The company experienced a 21 percent surge in sales in its healthcare business during the first quarter of this year, a key driver of a 45 percent jump in profit to US$1.3 billion.

Revenues climbed 2.7 percent to US$8.1 billion.

“Even with 3M’s accelerated production, the stark reality is that global demand for respirators far outpaces the ability of the entire industry to deliver,” 3M chief executive officer Mike Roman said on a conference call. “That is why as we urgently expand capacity, we are also prioritizing and triaging our supplies to the most critical needs.”

Executives described the overall effect of COVID-19 as “mixed” for 3M, with sales in several product lines declining due to shutdowns, including oral care, automotive, aerospace and general industrial.

The company said that it would cut spending by US$350 million to US$400 million in the second quarter and withdrew its full-year profit forecast due to uncertainty over the macroeconomic outlook.

Roman said 3M invested in “surge” capacity of N95 masks after the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s, but that had largely not been tapped until now.

The company doubled global output of N95 masks to 1.1 billion per year and was in the process of working with the US Department of Defense to again double annual production to 2 billion per year by the end of this year, he said.

Early this month, US President Donald Trump slammed 3M for exporting the N95 masks rather than saving them for the US market.

The company, which rebutted Trump’s accusations, later reached an agreement with the White House to import 166 million respirators, mostly from China.