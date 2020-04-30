Samsung Electronics profit slips, more falls expected

AFP, SEOUL





The world’s biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics Co, yesterday said that net profit in the first quarter of this year was only slightly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned of further falls to come as demand is “significantly” hit by the disease.

Net profit in the January-to-March period was 4.88 trillion won (US$4 billion), down 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The performance was “partially due to effects of COVID-19,” Samsung said in a statement.

A woman is reflected in a mirror as she speaks on the phone at Samsung Electronics Co’s flagship store in Seoul on March 6. Photo: Bloomberg

It said it expects weaker results in the next three months, adding that “uncertainties driven by COVID-19 will persist” into the second half.

In the second quarter, “overall earnings are likely to decline from the previous quarter, because COVID-19 will significantly impact demand for several of its core products,” Samsung said.

Memory demand “is expected to remain robust for servers and PCs as more people work from home,” it said.

However, “sales and profits of set products business, including smartphones and TVs, are expected to decline significantly as COVID-19 affects demand and leads to store and plant closures globally,” it added.

The first-quarter results showed only “a slight impact” from the virus outbreak, which emerged in China and spread to the US, Europe and India — Samsung’s key markets, Strategy Analytics researcher Woody Oh said.

“But the real impact will show in the second quarter,” he said, adding that almost all companies would report their worst results in the April-to-June period as the effects of the pandemic become clear.

Samsung shares closed down 0.2 percent in Seoul at 50,000 won.

Samsung had pinned its hopes for this year on a rollout of its new 5G and premium smartphones including its latest folding Galaxy Z flip phone.

“While a contraction of the global smartphone market is expected as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for 5G smartphones is forecast to grow,” Samsung mobile division president DJ Koh told the firm’s shareholder meeting last month.

A report by market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) this month showed that Samsung’s chip business might take a hit in the second half from shipment disruptions caused by virus lockdowns.

“Some of Samsung’s back-end server DRAM packaging operations are based in Luzon, the Philippines. Therefore, the continued quarantine of Luzon may affect the shipment schedule of Samsung’s server DRAM modules,” it said.

Overall, the Taipei-based market researcher said it expects the rebound of memory chip prices to be “flattened” as the pandemic dampens demand from the latter half of the year.