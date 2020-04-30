Airbus falls into red, British to lay off 12,000 staff

‘GRAVEST CRISIS’: The airplane maker is adapting commercial aircraft production rates in line with demand and is trying to preserve cash, CEO Guillaume Faury said

AFP, PARIS and LONDON





European aviation giant Airbus SE plunged into the red in the first quarter of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked “the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known,” it said yesterday.

The group reported a net loss of 481 million euros (US$523 million), compared with a profit of 40 million euros in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 15.2 percent to 10.6 billion euros, reflecting a “market environment strongly impacted” by the pandemic, “particularly in commercial aircraft,” Airbus said in a statement.

Workers inspect an Airbus A220 commercial jet at the end of an assembly line at the Airbus Canada LP assembly and finishing site in Mirabel, Quebec, on Feb. 20. Photo: Bloomberg

The group delivered 40 fewer aircraft than in the same quarter of last year due to the pandemic.

“We saw a solid start to the year both commercially and industrially, but we are quickly seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coming through in the numbers,” chief executive officer Guillaume Faury said. “We are now in the midst of the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known.”

“We’re implementing a number of measures to ensure the future of Airbus. We kicked off early by bolstering available liquidity to support financial flexibility,” he said.

Airbus delivered 122 aircraft in the first quarter, while 60 others were produced, but were not delivered due to the pandemic.

“We’re adapting commercial aircraft production rates in line with customer demand and concentrating on cash containment and our longer-term cost structure to ensure we can return to normal operations once the situation improves,” Faury said.

He said that the industry needs to “restore passenger confidence in air travel as we learn to coexist with this pandemic.”

Airbus early this month said that it had cut aircraft production by about one-third as global airlines scale back their plans in an unprecedented crisis for the industry.

Separately, British Airways PLC is set to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan as it grapples with the fallout of the pandemic, parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) said on Tuesday.

The firm said that it was still deliberating its options, but that it was “likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000.”

Passenger demand would take “several years” to return to last year’s levels, it added.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling Airlines SA, reported that first-quarter revenue fell by 13 percent to 4.6 billion euros.

The group’s operating result before exceptional items came in at a loss of 535 million euros, compared with a profit of 135 million last year, with the second quarter expected to be worse.

IAG said it had reduced passenger capacity for this month and next month by 94 percent compared with the same period last year.

The group expects its operating loss in the second quarter to be significantly worse than in the first quarter given the virus fallout, chief financial officer Stephen Gunning said in the statement.

British Airways, which has about 45,000 employees, has already furloughed nearly 23,000 staff.