Alphabet cautions of difficult quarter

INTERNET SERVICES: People were using online search more amid the pandemic, but they are looking up less commercial topics, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said

Reuters





Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat analysts’ estimate for quarterly revenue as its Google unit posted double-digit advertising growth, despite the economic slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A booming economy and rising Internet usage have driven Google to record revenues in the past few years.

However, the virus has split those two trends, with consumer spending now plunging and reliance on Internet services surging.

A woman walks past the Google offices in New York City on June 3 last year. Photo: AFP

While users were searching more, they were looking up less commercial topics and advertisers were cutting spending, Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat told analysts.

“As of today, we anticipate the second quarter will be a difficult one for our advertising business,” Porat said.

Search advertisement revenue had declined by a “mid-teens percentage” by the end of last month compared with a year earlier, she said.

Alphabet’s overall revenue in the first quarter was US$41.2 billion, up 13 percent compared with the same period last year.

The average estimate among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv was US$40.29 billion, up 10.87 percent, expecting the slowest growth since 11.1 percent in the second quarter of 2015.

While Google tools, including Duo video chatting and YouTube, have become essential to many users this year, the company largely does not charge for them and instead generates revenue selling advertisement tools as well as links, banners and commercials on its services and those of partners.

However, more than 26 million people have filed for unemployment benefits during the past month in the US, Google’s largest market for advertisement sales, erasing all of the country’s job gains in the past decade.

Google’s advertisement business generated about 83 percent of Alphabet’s revenue last year. It tends to flow with the broader economy, which explains Alphabet’s slower revenue growth in the first quarter.

Google advertisement sales were US$33.8 billion, up about 10 percent from last year’s first quarter.

About 5.5 percent of Alphabet’s revenue last year came from cloud services, for which Google charges businesses, schools and governments. This year, the company has extended various free offers to aid people affected by the pandemic.

The cloud business generated US$2.8 billion in revenue, up 52 percent from a year earlier.

Alphabet’s total costs and expenses rose about 12 percent from a year earlier to US$33.2 billion.

With usage of Google’s services up, but sales down, the company in the current quarter has introduced what analysts have called “austerity” measures. It has pared hiring, internship programs, marketing, office expansions and other spending plans.

Google just three months ago had said it would accelerate overall spending to add more staff for its cloud business and other areas where it is challenging to unseat dominant competitors.

The company does not forecast revenue or profit.

However, the current quarter and remainder of this year could be bleak, analysts said.

Alphabet’s first-quarter profit was US$6.8 billion, or US$9.87 per share, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of US$7.21 billion, or US$10.40 per share.

Its profit figures can be difficult to compare, because they include gains and losses accumulated only on paper from its investments in start-ups and other outside businesses.