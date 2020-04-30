Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





E-COMMERCE

Momo reports record profit

Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted a record profit of NT$441.95 million (NT$14.76 million) for last quarter — an increase of 11.6 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share rose to NT$3.16 from NT$2.83 in the first quarter last year, the online retailer said in a statement. Revenue also came to an all-time high of NT$15.11 billion, surging 28.7 percent on an annual basis. Momo, which operates multiple retail channels, said that purchases made through its online shopping platforms increased by 35.5 percent last quarter, contributing to more than 90 percent of total sales. The firm attributed its growth to an accelerating offline-to-online migration fostered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUTOMAKERS

Yulon approves payout

Yulon Nissan Motor Co’s (裕隆日產) board of directors on Tuesday approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$21.27 per share this year, higher than the NT$17.67 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 87.64 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$24.27. It also suggests a dividend yield of 8.15 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$261 in Taipei trading yesterday. Yulon Nissan distributes Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Taiwan. The company sold 7,483 vehicles in the first quarter, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier, while the nation’s new vehicle sales rose 8.2 percent annually to 104,046 units, government data showed earlier this month.

ELECTRONICS

China approves Yageo deal

China’s anti-monopoly bureau yesterday approved Yageo Corp’s (國巨) acquisition of Kemet Corp, after the passive components supplier received regulatory approval from Taiwan and the US earlier this month. Yageo plans to acquire Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Kemet for US$1.64 billion. The firm said in a statement that the permission from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation’s Anti-Monopoly Bureau allows it to receive approval from all of the required global antitrust regulatory authorities. The company said that it is expected to close the deal in the third quarter this year.

ELECTRONICS

Flexium beats expectations

Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡), a major supplier of flexible printed circuit boards for Apple Inc products, on Tuesday released better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, but the company did not give guidance for its business in the second half of the year, citing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter, gross margin was 20.5 percent and operating margin reached 8.5 percent, both beating a market consensus of 17.3 percent and 6.7 percent respectively. Net profit was NT$368 million, up 220 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at NT$1.12, also higher than a market consensus of NT$0.82 per share. Analysts attributed the strong showing mainly to contribution from orders related to the iPhone SE2.

INVESTMENT

SuperAlloy plans approved

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved SuperAlloy Industrial Co Ltd’s (巧新科技) application to invest more than NT$9.2 billion (US$ 307.2 million) in Taiwan. The company, which makes aluminum alloy tire rims, plans to set up smart production lines in Yunlin and Pingtung counties, the ministry said. It also approved applications from Fu-Fruit Co Ltd (福和生鮮), Winsetek Semiconductor Co Ltd (台星科), Saint-Fun International Co Ltd (尚芳國際) and Red Falcon Technology Corp (紅隼科技), which specialize in food processing, wafer packaging, slot machines and USB chargers respectively, to invest a combined NT$2 billion to expand local production, the ministry said.