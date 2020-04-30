E-COMMERCE
Momo reports record profit
Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted a record profit of NT$441.95 million (NT$14.76 million) for last quarter — an increase of 11.6 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share rose to NT$3.16 from NT$2.83 in the first quarter last year, the online retailer said in a statement. Revenue also came to an all-time high of NT$15.11 billion, surging 28.7 percent on an annual basis. Momo, which operates multiple retail channels, said that purchases made through its online shopping platforms increased by 35.5 percent last quarter, contributing to more than 90 percent of total sales. The firm attributed its growth to an accelerating offline-to-online migration fostered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUTOMAKERS
Yulon approves payout
Yulon Nissan Motor Co’s (裕隆日產) board of directors on Tuesday approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$21.27 per share this year, higher than the NT$17.67 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 87.64 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$24.27. It also suggests a dividend yield of 8.15 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$261 in Taipei trading yesterday. Yulon Nissan distributes Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Taiwan. The company sold 7,483 vehicles in the first quarter, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier, while the nation’s new vehicle sales rose 8.2 percent annually to 104,046 units, government data showed earlier this month.
ELECTRONICS
China approves Yageo deal
China’s anti-monopoly bureau yesterday approved Yageo Corp’s (國巨) acquisition of Kemet Corp, after the passive components supplier received regulatory approval from Taiwan and the US earlier this month. Yageo plans to acquire Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Kemet for US$1.64 billion. The firm said in a statement that the permission from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation’s Anti-Monopoly Bureau allows it to receive approval from all of the required global antitrust regulatory authorities. The company said that it is expected to close the deal in the third quarter this year.
ELECTRONICS
Flexium beats expectations
Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡), a major supplier of flexible printed circuit boards for Apple Inc products, on Tuesday released better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, but the company did not give guidance for its business in the second half of the year, citing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter, gross margin was 20.5 percent and operating margin reached 8.5 percent, both beating a market consensus of 17.3 percent and 6.7 percent respectively. Net profit was NT$368 million, up 220 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at NT$1.12, also higher than a market consensus of NT$0.82 per share. Analysts attributed the strong showing mainly to contribution from orders related to the iPhone SE2.
INVESTMENT
SuperAlloy plans approved
The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved SuperAlloy Industrial Co Ltd’s (巧新科技) application to invest more than NT$9.2 billion (US$ 307.2 million) in Taiwan. The company, which makes aluminum alloy tire rims, plans to set up smart production lines in Yunlin and Pingtung counties, the ministry said. It also approved applications from Fu-Fruit Co Ltd (福和生鮮), Winsetek Semiconductor Co Ltd (台星科), Saint-Fun International Co Ltd (尚芳國際) and Red Falcon Technology Corp (紅隼科技), which specialize in food processing, wafer packaging, slot machines and USB chargers respectively, to invest a combined NT$2 billion to expand local production, the ministry said.
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said
Swiss food giant Nestle yesterday reported its best quarterly sales growth in nearly five years, as consumers stockpiled everything from Purina pet food to Nescafe coffee and frozen meals to prepare for COVID-19 lockdowns. Sales in North America and Europe were particularly strong last month, helping to drive an overall rise of 4.3 percent in the first three months of the year, the fastest quarterly growth in nearly five years and above analyst expectations for a 3 percent increase. In North America, Purina Pet care sales rose by a double-digit percentage, while Nescafe and Coffee Mate drinks had high single-digit increases. Consumers
CONTINUING INVESTMENTS: The economics ministry approved applications from seven small and medium-sized enterprises to invest a combined NT$2.3 billion The government is planning to reduce the rent for more than 9,000 local businesses by 20 percent, which would save them NT$660 million (21.94 million) in expenses, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ State-owned Enterprise Commission said yesterday. The commission yesterday proposed the rent reductions for companies leasing land from state-owned enterprises, including Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖), Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電), CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Taiwan Water Corp (台水), until the end of the year to help businesses weather the storm sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies could simultaneously apply to delay rental payment until the end of the year,