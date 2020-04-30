Taiwanese banks’ operations in Southeast Asia reported that combined profits in the first quarter plunged 15 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.67 billion (US$89.15 million) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a volatile financial market, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday.
In particular, Taiwanese banks’ operations in Singapore and Vietnam saw combined profits drop year-on-year in the first quarter, the commission said, without elaborating why banks made less profit in the two countries.
Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said that in the two countries, Taiwanese banks’ corporate banking business might slow down amid the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, while their investment returns might shrink as equity markets there were volatile last month.
Taiwanese banks have set up 12 branches in Singapore and reported that combined profits retreated 72 percent annually to NT$250 million in the January-to-March period, the commission said.
Their 55 offices and branches in Vietnam saw combined profits fall 15 percent from a year earlier to NT$740 million, commission data showed.
The commission said that it would continue monitoring banks’ operations in Singapore, given that the Singaporean government ordered schools and most workplaces closed for one month starting from April 7.
Singapore, which has seen a spike in infections since the middle of this month, reported 15,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of yesterday, the highest in Southeast Asia.
Meanwhile, Cambodia ranked the most profitable market for Taiwanese banks, the commission said, adding that combined profits generated by their 53 branches and offices in the country rose 39 percent year-on-year to NT$790 million in the first quarter.
Vietnam ranked second, followed by Australia, where Taiwanese banks posted a 12 percent growth in combined profits to NT$350 million, the data showed.
Taiwan’s banks in the first quarter increased their exposure to Southeast Asia to NT$1.73 trillion, 12 percent greater than NT$1.54 trillion a year earlier, due to increases of NT$110.2 billion in lending and NT$76.8 billion in investments, the data showed.
“Taiwanese banks have continued to set up new branches in the region to take advantage of high economic growth there,” Tong said.
The commission has approved applications by Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) to set up offices in Sydney, Jakarta and Vietnam’s Binh Duong respectively, he said.
The commission is still reviewing another seven applications to establish branches or offices in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore, he added.
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said
Swiss food giant Nestle yesterday reported its best quarterly sales growth in nearly five years, as consumers stockpiled everything from Purina pet food to Nescafe coffee and frozen meals to prepare for COVID-19 lockdowns. Sales in North America and Europe were particularly strong last month, helping to drive an overall rise of 4.3 percent in the first three months of the year, the fastest quarterly growth in nearly five years and above analyst expectations for a 3 percent increase. In North America, Purina Pet care sales rose by a double-digit percentage, while Nescafe and Coffee Mate drinks had high single-digit increases. Consumers
CONTINUING INVESTMENTS: The economics ministry approved applications from seven small and medium-sized enterprises to invest a combined NT$2.3 billion The government is planning to reduce the rent for more than 9,000 local businesses by 20 percent, which would save them NT$660 million (21.94 million) in expenses, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ State-owned Enterprise Commission said yesterday. The commission yesterday proposed the rent reductions for companies leasing land from state-owned enterprises, including Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖), Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電), CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Taiwan Water Corp (台水), until the end of the year to help businesses weather the storm sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies could simultaneously apply to delay rental payment until the end of the year,