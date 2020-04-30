Taiwanese banks report profit in SE Asia fell 15%

NOT ALL BAD: While the banks reported a 72 percent decline in Singapore and a 15 percent drop in Vietnam, Cambodia proved to be a profitable market for them

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taiwanese banks’ operations in Southeast Asia reported that combined profits in the first quarter plunged 15 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.67 billion (US$89.15 million) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a volatile financial market, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday.

In particular, Taiwanese banks’ operations in Singapore and Vietnam saw combined profits drop year-on-year in the first quarter, the commission said, without elaborating why banks made less profit in the two countries.

Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said that in the two countries, Taiwanese banks’ corporate banking business might slow down amid the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, while their investment returns might shrink as equity markets there were volatile last month.

Taiwanese banks have set up 12 branches in Singapore and reported that combined profits retreated 72 percent annually to NT$250 million in the January-to-March period, the commission said.

Their 55 offices and branches in Vietnam saw combined profits fall 15 percent from a year earlier to NT$740 million, commission data showed.

The commission said that it would continue monitoring banks’ operations in Singapore, given that the Singaporean government ordered schools and most workplaces closed for one month starting from April 7.

Singapore, which has seen a spike in infections since the middle of this month, reported 15,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of yesterday, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Cambodia ranked the most profitable market for Taiwanese banks, the commission said, adding that combined profits generated by their 53 branches and offices in the country rose 39 percent year-on-year to NT$790 million in the first quarter.

Vietnam ranked second, followed by Australia, where Taiwanese banks posted a 12 percent growth in combined profits to NT$350 million, the data showed.

Taiwan’s banks in the first quarter increased their exposure to Southeast Asia to NT$1.73 trillion, 12 percent greater than NT$1.54 trillion a year earlier, due to increases of NT$110.2 billion in lending and NT$76.8 billion in investments, the data showed.

“Taiwanese banks have continued to set up new branches in the region to take advantage of high economic growth there,” Tong said.

The commission has approved applications by Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) to set up offices in Sydney, Jakarta and Vietnam’s Binh Duong respectively, he said.

The commission is still reviewing another seven applications to establish branches or offices in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore, he added.