Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) independent director Lee Sheng-yann (李勝彥) objected to vice chairwoman Catherine Lee (李紀珠) being nominated as a candidate for director during a board meeting on Tuesday, the company said yesterday.
Lee Sheng-yann, former president of state-run Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), said at the meeting that he opposed the nomination, as Catherine Lee did not perform well when serving as the company’s president and vice chairperson, Shin Kong Financial said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).
Lee Sheng-yann, who has been the company’s independent director since 2014, added that the vice chairwoman had disrespected the system, breached regulations and neglected her duties.
The filing did not elaborate on Lee Sheng-yann’s accusations, but he later yesterday told local media that he had called Cathrine Lee disrespectful because she did not honor her agreement to serve as Shin Kong Financial’s president until June, and quit in March 2018.
“She came back to serve as the vice chairperson with higher pay. She promised to find a qualified candidate for president, but did not fulfill her promise even though two years had passed,” the Chinese-language Economic Daily News quoted Lee Sheng-yann as saying.
The board later on Tuesday passed Catherine Lee’s nomination, Shin Kong Financial said.
Candidates for 11 regular directors and two independent directors were also approved, it added.
Shin Kong Financial had to reveal the disagreement according to the Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles for TWSE/TPEX Listed Companies (上市上櫃公司治理實務守則), the company said by telephone.
The company denied Lee Shen-yann’s accusations, saying that what he said was his personal opinion, not facts.
Catherine Lee in a Facebook post said that she appreciated the support from the company and the board members, except Lee Sheng-yann, who she hoped would “stop spreading incorrect information.”
She would continue to improve the financial conglomerate’s business to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, Catherine Lee said.
Separately on Tuesday, Shin Kong’s board approved a proposal to raise new capital through a private placement, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company plans to issue up to 2 billion common shares or preferred shares through a private placement, with domestic or foreign institutions considered a priority in becoming its long-term strategic investors, the filing said.
“We have not finalized a plan or found investors. We are just mulling a new option. We would not conduct the private placement until shareholders approve it” at an annual general meeting on June 19, senior vice president Sunny Hsu (徐舜鋆) said by telephone.
As investors participating in the private placement would not be able to trade their shares for three years, Shin Kong shares would be more stable compared with fundraising from a public offering, he added.
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said
Swiss food giant Nestle yesterday reported its best quarterly sales growth in nearly five years, as consumers stockpiled everything from Purina pet food to Nescafe coffee and frozen meals to prepare for COVID-19 lockdowns. Sales in North America and Europe were particularly strong last month, helping to drive an overall rise of 4.3 percent in the first three months of the year, the fastest quarterly growth in nearly five years and above analyst expectations for a 3 percent increase. In North America, Purina Pet care sales rose by a double-digit percentage, while Nescafe and Coffee Mate drinks had high single-digit increases. Consumers
CONTINUING INVESTMENTS: The economics ministry approved applications from seven small and medium-sized enterprises to invest a combined NT$2.3 billion The government is planning to reduce the rent for more than 9,000 local businesses by 20 percent, which would save them NT$660 million (21.94 million) in expenses, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ State-owned Enterprise Commission said yesterday. The commission yesterday proposed the rent reductions for companies leasing land from state-owned enterprises, including Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖), Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電), CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Taiwan Water Corp (台水), until the end of the year to help businesses weather the storm sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies could simultaneously apply to delay rental payment until the end of the year,