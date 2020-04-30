Shin Kong director pans vice chairwoman’s nomination

PROMISES: Catherine Lee did not honor her agreement to serve as president until June, quit the firm in 2018 and returned with a higher salary, Lee Sheng-yann said

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) independent director Lee Sheng-yann (李勝彥) objected to vice chairwoman Catherine Lee (李紀珠) being nominated as a candidate for director during a board meeting on Tuesday, the company said yesterday.

Lee Sheng-yann, former president of state-run Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), said at the meeting that he opposed the nomination, as Catherine Lee did not perform well when serving as the company’s president and vice chairperson, Shin Kong Financial said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

Lee Sheng-yann, who has been the company’s independent director since 2014, added that the vice chairwoman had disrespected the system, breached regulations and neglected her duties.

The filing did not elaborate on Lee Sheng-yann’s accusations, but he later yesterday told local media that he had called Cathrine Lee disrespectful because she did not honor her agreement to serve as Shin Kong Financial’s president until June, and quit in March 2018.

“She came back to serve as the vice chairperson with higher pay. She promised to find a qualified candidate for president, but did not fulfill her promise even though two years had passed,” the Chinese-language Economic Daily News quoted Lee Sheng-yann as saying.

The board later on Tuesday passed Catherine Lee’s nomination, Shin Kong Financial said.

Candidates for 11 regular directors and two independent directors were also approved, it added.

Shin Kong Financial had to reveal the disagreement according to the Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles for TWSE/TPEX Listed Companies (上市上櫃公司治理實務守則), the company said by telephone.

The company denied Lee Shen-yann’s accusations, saying that what he said was his personal opinion, not facts.

Catherine Lee in a Facebook post said that she appreciated the support from the company and the board members, except Lee Sheng-yann, who she hoped would “stop spreading incorrect information.”

She would continue to improve the financial conglomerate’s business to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, Catherine Lee said.

Separately on Tuesday, Shin Kong’s board approved a proposal to raise new capital through a private placement, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans to issue up to 2 billion common shares or preferred shares through a private placement, with domestic or foreign institutions considered a priority in becoming its long-term strategic investors, the filing said.

“We have not finalized a plan or found investors. We are just mulling a new option. We would not conduct the private placement until shareholders approve it” at an annual general meeting on June 19, senior vice president Sunny Hsu (徐舜鋆) said by telephone.

As investors participating in the private placement would not be able to trade their shares for three years, Shin Kong shares would be more stable compared with fundraising from a public offering, he added.