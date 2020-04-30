Gaming boosts Macronix

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Macronix International Co Ltd (旺宏), which makes memory chips used in Nintendo Co’s game consoles, yesterday reported a surge in profit for last quarter as it benefited from robust demand for Nintendo game consoles, servers and data centers due to COVID-19-induced lockdowns and the remote-working trend.

Macronix said that it expects the growth momentum to continue this quarter.

The chipmaker “is a beneficiary of the pandemic, as lockdowns and containment measures fuel demand for faster Internet connection and bigger bandwidth,” Macronix chairman and CEO Miin Wu (吳敏求) said.

Macronix enjoys high market shares in chips used in data centers, servers and 5G-based small-cell base stations, Wu said.

“Customers are adding orders, rather than scaling back,” he said.

For this quarter, Macronix expects single-digit percentage price increases for NOR and NAND Flash memory chips on a quarterly basis, ending a year-long downward trend amid a US-China trade dispute.

“The company has reported quite a decent first-quarter financial performance. The second quarter will be quite good, too. So, the first half will be better than in past years,” Wu said.

However, supply constraints are likely to emerge in the second half of this year at the earliest, he said.

In the first quarter, net profit surged to NT$1.22 billion (US$40.73 million), compared with NT$142 million a year earlier and NT$754 million in the previous quarter, with earnings per share of NT$0.67, up from NT$0.08 a year ago and NT$0.41 a quarter earlier.

Gross margin hit the highest in six quarters at 31.3 percent as robust demand from Nintendo drove down inventory by about 42 percent annually to NT$10.78 billion last quarter, the chipmaker said.

Separately yesterday, chip packaging and testing service supplier ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) posted 91 percent growth in net profit for last quarter to NT$3.9 billion, compared with NT$2.04 billion a year earlier and NT$6.39 billion the previous quarter.

This quarter, ASE expects revenue at its core chip testing and packaging business to increase to NT$66.44 billion, from NT$66.21 billion last quarter, while its electronics manufacturing service revenue is expected to grow to NT$34.96 billion, up from NT$32.73 billion last quarter.

“The first quarter came in stronger than expected due to higher customer demand and transferred orders. The same pattern is expected to appear in the second quarter,” ASE chief financial officer Joseph Tung (董宏思) said.

Factory utilization would climb to more than 80 percent this quarter, from 75 to 80 percent last quarter, Tung said.

However, the company has “limited” order visibility because of the pandemic, Tung said, adding that there is considerable uncertainty ahead.

The company expects the merger of Siliconware Precision Industries Co (矽品精密) to lift gross margin by 2 percentage points, starting for the first half of this year, aided by synergy, Tung said.