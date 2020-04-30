Transactions of presale units and new housing projects last quarter totaled NT$267.8 billion (US$8.94 billion), a 9.9 percent decline from three months earlier, as trading lost some steam, but prices held resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released yesterday by Cathay Real Estate Development Co (國泰建設) showed.
“Overall, the impact of the pandemic on the local housing market has been limited so far, thanks to healthy real demand and low interest rates,” the quarterly report said.
The central bank on March 19 cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.125 percent and injected NT$200 billion in special loans to small and medium-sized enterprises to prevent cash-strapped firms from shutting operations and laying off workers.
However, it remains to be seen whether the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy would prevail if the pandemic persists or escalates, the report said.
First-quarter transactions, which surged 20 percent from a year earlier, were in line with projections of a stable recovery in the housing market, it said.
Condo apartments priced at about NT$12.19 million were the mainstream products in the quarter as in prior years due to their relative affordability, the survey found.
Prices for presale and new housing projects in Taipei picked up 2.66 percent from three months earlier to NT$819,200 per ping (3.3m2), while those in New Taipei City and Hsinchu County gained 3.34 percent and 6.27 percent to NT$411,100 and NT$246,100 per ping respectively, it showed.
Developers in central and southern Taiwan adopted a more conservative pricing policy, with new housing prices in Taichung dropping 11.42 percent to NT$221,300 per ping and those in Kaohsiung slipping 2.01 percent to NT$233,500 per ping, the survey showed.
Housing prices in Tainan and Taoyuan recorded smaller falls of 0.8 percent and 1.02 percent respectively, the survey found.
The 30-day sales rates, a critical gauge of buying interest, stood at 9.77 percent during the January-to-March period, 1.73 percentage points lower from three months earlier, it found.
Room for negotiations narrowed as the average rate was 13.39 percent, 2.05 percentage points lower from the preceding quarter, it added.
While the inflexible pricing strategy might slow transactions in the short run, it reflects developers’ confidence in the long-term outlook for the market, the report said.
In related developments, US property broker Cushman & Wakefield’s local branch said it has been tapped by China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) to auction its headquarters complex in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) next quarter.
The 35-year-old building, which sits on a 755.65 ping plot within three minutes’ walk of the Nanjing Sanmin MRT Station, qualifies for urban regeneration, which could boost its floor space and property value, the bidding organizer said.
